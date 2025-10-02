As Upexi Doubles Down on Solana, Could Snorter Token be the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

This is a major move for Upexi, as it further strengthens its S0lana strategy. This also reflects the growing institutional demand for the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

With Solana solidifying its status as a must-have in every crypto investor’s portfolio, altcoins like Snorter Token ($SNORT) promise a further boost in the ecosystem’s utility, potentially making it one of the best crypto to buy now.

SOL Big Brain to Open Doors to ‘Transformative Opportunities’

In a press release published on Tuesday, Upexi announced that SOL Big Brain has joined its advisory committee.

According to Upexi CEO Allan Marshall, having one of the market’s top $SOL investors ‘opens the door to transformative opportunities across the Solana ecosystem and beyond.’

🎯 Upexi’s move could have massive implications not only for the $SOL treasury company itself but for the Solana ecosystem in general.

Doubling down on $SOL means growing institutional demand for the coin, which is currently the sixth-largest by market capitalization.

At the moment, Upexi holds 2,018,419 $SOL, making it third among public Solana treasury companies.

The company has also acquired a whopping 17,901 $SOL just in the last month, showing an ongoing arms race among institutions to snap up this increasingly valuable coin.

Currently priced at around $224, $SOL has the potential to hit $300—with $500 on the table—based on forecasts from analysts.

But institutions aren’t the only ones increasing their bets on Solana. Numerous projects are also trying to gain a foothold in the increasingly competitive market.

Snorter Token: The Meme Crypto Trading Bot That’s Betting Big on Solana

Solana has made a name for itself as the home of the world’s best meme coins, thanks to its quick execution and low transaction fees.

But at the pace that meme coins are launched, it’s increasingly becoming difficult to keep track and buy them before they explode.

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is about to change that.

The project aims to develop Snorter Bot, a Telegram-based crypto trading bot that will let you snipe and trade tokens on the Solana blockchain.

When it launches, it will allow you to dig through market data and get real-time insights so you can quickly see what’s not and what’s not. Also, you’ll be able to do everything—from managing your portfolio to copying trades—in one place.

The bot will also have a built-in rugpull and honeypot detection feature. This is an essential tool that will keep your assets away from the hands of hackers and scammers.

With Snorter Bot on your device, you’ll have a leg up against bots and whales once and for all.

💡Because the bot will launch on one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms, you won’t need to install yet another app just to start sniffing out top meme coins.

Powering the bot is its native $SNORT token. Holding this will open up a variety of perks, including governance rights, low transaction fees, unlimited snipes, and other community incentives.

To get yours, head on to the official Snorter Token presale page, connect your crypto wallet (e.g., Best Wallet app), and buy $SNORT with your credit/debit card or crypto.

Of course, you can also stake your tokens for 113% APY for passive gains. Take note that this can still change as more investors lock their tokens in the staking pool.

Currently priced at $0.1067, $SNORT tokens can be a fantastic investment if you’re looking for something affordable and with high upside potential. Other investors think so too, as the presale has already raised over $4.2M.

Ready to bet big on Solana? Join the Snorter Token presale today.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

