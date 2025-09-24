The post Audacy And MOGL Partner For NIL Opportunities In Sports Audio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. College athletes will now have the opportunity to be integrated into advertising campaigns across Audacy’s sports portfolio. getty Audacy, one of the nation’s largest audio content and entertainment companies, has announced a new partnership with MOGL, an athlete influencer tech platform, to integrate name, image and likeness opportunities into brand campaigns across its sports portfolio. The collaboration allows brands advertising with Audacy to connect directly with MOGL’s network of more than 30,000 college athlete influencers. Using MOGL’s AI-powered platform, Audacy can match advertisers with athletes who align with campaign goals, while offering real-time reporting on performance and reach. Connecting with Sports Fans “This partnership with MOGL is a testament to our commitment to innovation, providing a powerful content-driven approach that benefits athletes, schools and our advertising partners,” said Michael Ferranti, senior vice president of national partnerships at Audacy. “Together, we’ll empower our clients to deliver authentic, high-impact campaigns that resonate with today’s fans and drive measurable brand outcomes.” Audacy chief revenue officer Bob Philips explained that the company will use MOGL’s platform to help brands seamlessly integrate athletes into campaigns. “What sets Audacy apart is how we activate those partnerships—leveraging our unmatched leadership in sports, the scale of our broadcast and digital sports platform, and our award-winning podcast network to maximize impact and deliver results.” Philips added that the partnership reflects growing advertiser interest in NIL and college athlete influencers. “College athlete influencers are one of the fastest-growing segments, and brands are eager for authentic ways to connect with sports fans.” Research from OpenSponsorship shows athletes have an average engagement rate of 5.6%, compared to 2.4% for a typical influencer. In addition, athletes can generate up to 7x return on ad spend. The Athletes Poised to Succeed So, which athletes are best positioned to take advantage of this opportunity? “To… The post Audacy And MOGL Partner For NIL Opportunities In Sports Audio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. College athletes will now have the opportunity to be integrated into advertising campaigns across Audacy’s sports portfolio. getty Audacy, one of the nation’s largest audio content and entertainment companies, has announced a new partnership with MOGL, an athlete influencer tech platform, to integrate name, image and likeness opportunities into brand campaigns across its sports portfolio. The collaboration allows brands advertising with Audacy to connect directly with MOGL’s network of more than 30,000 college athlete influencers. Using MOGL’s AI-powered platform, Audacy can match advertisers with athletes who align with campaign goals, while offering real-time reporting on performance and reach. Connecting with Sports Fans “This partnership with MOGL is a testament to our commitment to innovation, providing a powerful content-driven approach that benefits athletes, schools and our advertising partners,” said Michael Ferranti, senior vice president of national partnerships at Audacy. “Together, we’ll empower our clients to deliver authentic, high-impact campaigns that resonate with today’s fans and drive measurable brand outcomes.” Audacy chief revenue officer Bob Philips explained that the company will use MOGL’s platform to help brands seamlessly integrate athletes into campaigns. “What sets Audacy apart is how we activate those partnerships—leveraging our unmatched leadership in sports, the scale of our broadcast and digital sports platform, and our award-winning podcast network to maximize impact and deliver results.” Philips added that the partnership reflects growing advertiser interest in NIL and college athlete influencers. “College athlete influencers are one of the fastest-growing segments, and brands are eager for authentic ways to connect with sports fans.” Research from OpenSponsorship shows athletes have an average engagement rate of 5.6%, compared to 2.4% for a typical influencer. In addition, athletes can generate up to 7x return on ad spend. The Athletes Poised to Succeed So, which athletes are best positioned to take advantage of this opportunity? “To…

Audacy And MOGL Partner For NIL Opportunities In Sports Audio

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:36
BOB
BOB$0.000005027-1.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.06028+0.87%
Vice
VICE$0.03022-15.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549+0.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016042-6.60%
Nil Token
NIL$0.3115-1.88%

College athletes will now have the opportunity to be integrated into advertising campaigns across Audacy’s sports portfolio.

getty

Audacy, one of the nation’s largest audio content and entertainment companies, has announced a new partnership with MOGL, an athlete influencer tech platform, to integrate name, image and likeness opportunities into brand campaigns across its sports portfolio.

The collaboration allows brands advertising with Audacy to connect directly with MOGL’s network of more than 30,000 college athlete influencers. Using MOGL’s AI-powered platform, Audacy can match advertisers with athletes who align with campaign goals, while offering real-time reporting on performance and reach.

Connecting with Sports Fans

“This partnership with MOGL is a testament to our commitment to innovation, providing a powerful content-driven approach that benefits athletes, schools and our advertising partners,” said Michael Ferranti, senior vice president of national partnerships at Audacy. “Together, we’ll empower our clients to deliver authentic, high-impact campaigns that resonate with today’s fans and drive measurable brand outcomes.”

Audacy chief revenue officer Bob Philips explained that the company will use MOGL’s platform to help brands seamlessly integrate athletes into campaigns.

“What sets Audacy apart is how we activate those partnerships—leveraging our unmatched leadership in sports, the scale of our broadcast and digital sports platform, and our award-winning podcast network to maximize impact and deliver results.”

Philips added that the partnership reflects growing advertiser interest in NIL and college athlete influencers. “College athlete influencers are one of the fastest-growing segments, and brands are eager for authentic ways to connect with sports fans.”

Research from OpenSponsorship shows athletes have an average engagement rate of 5.6%, compared to 2.4% for a typical influencer. In addition, athletes can generate up to 7x return on ad spend.

The Athletes Poised to Succeed

So, which athletes are best positioned to take advantage of this opportunity?

“To best position themselves for success, it’s important that athletes keep an updated profile with skills, interests, favorite brands, and remain active by producing content on social media,” said MOGL CEO and co-founder Ayden Syal. “After athletes link their social accounts, MOGL’s matching algorithm automatically sends them personalized notifications when they are a fit for a campaign.”

Brands receive real-time data on social metrics, sponsorship activity, and audience breakdowns, in addition to seeing recent posts and more.

Immediate Integration Into Campaigns

Audacy’s sales staff will begin proactively pitching the new capability to brands, expanding the company’s broader sports marketing toolkit. Advertisers can now add athlete-driven NIL opportunities to campaigns that already span audio, digital, social, and influencer activations across Audacy’s platforms.

Audacy’s sports footprint includes 40 owned-and-operated sports stations, more than 160 sports streaming channels on the Audacy app, a sports podcast network featuring over 600 titles, and play-by-play partnerships with over 50 professional and collegiate teams. The company also produces the Infinity Sports Network and BetMGM Network and serves as the official audio and podcast partner of Major League Baseball.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kristidosh/2025/09/23/audacy-and-mogl-partner-for-nil-opportunities-in-sports-audio/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

The post Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X account @SaniExp, which belongs to the founder of the Timechain Index explorer, has published data showing that a dormant BTC wallet was activated after hibernating for six years. However, it was set up 13 years ago, according to the tweet — the time when Satoshi Nakamoto’s shadow was still casting itself around, so to speak. The X post states that the tweet belongs to infamous early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which suffered from a major hack in the early 2010s, and last year it began paying out compensation to clients who lost their crypto in that hack. The deadline was eventually extended to October 2025. Mt. Gox’s wallet with 1,000 BTC reactivated The above-mentioned data source shared a screenshot from the Timechain Index explorer, showing multiple transactions marked as confirmed and moving a total of 1,000 Bitcoins. This amount of crypto is valued at $116,195,100 at the time of the initiated transaction. Last year, Mt. Gox began to move the remains of its gargantuan funds to pay out compensations to its creditors. Earlier this year, it also made several massive transactions to partner exchanges to distribute funds to Mt. Gox investors. All of the compensations were promised to be paid out by Oct. 31, 2025. The aforementioned transaction is likely preparation for another payout. The exchange was hacked for several years due to multiple unnoticed security breaches, and in 2014, when the site went offline, 744,408 Bitcoins were reported stolen. Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-mtgoxs-1000-bitcoin-wallet-suddenly-reactivated
1
1$0.013123+27.51%
Union
U$0.01035-3.98%
SIX
SIX$0.02091+1.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:18
Share
Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

The Cardano (ADA) Foundation detailed its new roadmap in its latest report. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-10.61%
Cardano
ADA$0.8108-1.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 04:49
Share
Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

As the U.S. Senate prepares to vote on a landmark legislation to regulate the digital asset market, concerns about cryptocurrency fraud, particularly involving Bitcoin ATMs, have taken center stage. Lawmakers are now contemplating measures to curb scam activities that target vulnerable investors, especially seniors, amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation and the future of blockchain-based [...]
Union
U$0.01035-3.98%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12437+2.25%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

CFTC launches tokenized initiative allowing derivatives traders to post stablecoins as collateral

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES