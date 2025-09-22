Christian Barker, a.k.a. __Bark meta, is an influential crypto leader. His popularity has grown enough to spill into mainstream culture. His latest NFT collection, Doginal Dogs, which he co-founded with another crypto entrepreneur, Shibo, is now recognized as the “1 NFT of all time across all chains”Christian Barker, a.k.a. __Bark meta, is an influential crypto leader. His popularity has grown enough to spill into mainstream culture. His latest NFT collection, Doginal Dogs, which he co-founded with another crypto entrepreneur, Shibo, is now recognized as the “1 NFT of all time across all chains”

Barkmeta Reveals Secrets behind Doginal Dogs' Success and the Dark Side of Crypto Life

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/22 13:11
1
1$0.007734-20.17%
Sidekick
K$0.1645-7.89%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003476-1.10%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001213-12.10%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004397-0.65%

Christian Barker, a.k.a. Barkmeta, is an influential crypto leader whose popularity has grown enough to spill into mainstream culture. His transition from a background in social media marketing and content creation to Web3 has spurred several successful crypto projects and NFT initiatives. His latest NFT collection, Doginal Dogs, which he co-founded with another crypto entrepreneur, Shibo, is now recognized as the “#1 NFT of all time across all chains.”

In the past, Barkmeta has been the subject of scam allegations from individuals within and outside the cryptocurrency industry. The Web3 strategist successfully rebuked all the false claims and restored his now-stainless reputation.

After shaking hands with the likes of Joe Rogan, Shane Gillis, and Elon Musk, and attending Donald Trump’s inauguration dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Barkmeta sat down with us for an exclusive interview. We got to pick his brain and discover what makes the successful innovator tick and his next steps in the ever-competitive crypto landscape.

Q: What makes a successful media strategist land in the crypto industry and continue innovating without batting an eye?

Barkmeta: I’ve always been passionate about new technologies and trends. It all started in high school when I freelanced in photography and social media. I come from a small town in the US, but with the mindset of surpassing all limitations. I don't like losing time and prefer spending every second building my projects. During the pandemic, I built a TikTok following of over 4 million worldwide. My content attracted over one billion views.

Then, in college, I studied marketing and branding, which really helped me understand the ins and outs of this industry. One time, for example, we had a class assignment to make a fake business. Meanwhile, I was already building a real one. That’s when I realized that the traditional path wasn’t for me.

From there on, I built my personal brand from scratch, went live every single day, and learned by doing. I’ve been fully committed to crypto since 2022.

Q: And now you made the news with the #1 NFT of all time across all chains. How did you come up with Doginal Dogs?

B: As with everything, I draw inspiration from my life, and Doginal Dogs was inspired by my beloved dog, Atlas. I launched Doginal Dogs with Shibo as a free mint. We allowed people to claim two pixel-art dogs inscribed directly on the Dogecoin blockchain. There was no presale, no VC backing - just community. We wanted to make that clear from the start that this is a community-centric and community-driven project.

It grew fast and became the biggest Dogecoin inscription project. Now it's more than NFTs - we have DAOs, IRL events, merchandise, and one of the most active communities in the space. The fact that it started as a free mint makes it an underdog story in every sense.

Q: Someone claimed at one point that you abandoned Atlas. What do you make of that?

B: The claim is false. Atlas was never abandoned. The dog is alive, healthy, and remains in my care. Atlas is the inspiration behind Doginal Dogs, a free-mint NFT project that became one of the largest ecosystems on Dogecoin.

Q: Let’s go back to crypto. Thousands of followers tune in to your daily live Twitter/X Spaces. What makes your events more popular than those of other crypto leaders?

B: People appreciate consistency. They want an opinion leader whom they can trust will always be there to answer their doubts or provide guidance. And that's what I offered. I haven't missed a single day since I started this thing, totaling more than 1,000 live broadcasts. My shows mix markets, culture, and community, but what really brings people into the audience is our guests. Over the years, we’ve had people like Elon Musk, Gary Vaynerchuk, Caitlyn Jenner, Grant Cardone, and many others join.”

I suppose for me, it's more about creating a space where crypto conversations intersect with mainstream culture. That's why the live sessions attract tens of thousands of listeners and millions of impressions each week.

Q: With more public exposure, you involuntarily attracted malicious rumors and allegations from your critics. How do you respond to that?

B: You put it perfectly. You cannot become a public figure in crypto without attracting some blatant misinformation. Only in the past year, I had to face several baseless claims on social media and in blog-style write-ups.

There are many fabricated stories or exaggerated rumors about me out there. Some accuse me of making POX a failed or misleading token. But they ignore the fact that it became one of the most successful SPL-404 experiments of the year, reaching a multi-million-dollar market cap and continuing to operate transparently.

Another rumor that I found to be ludicrous is that I bought Kanye West’s X account to promote a meme token. The claim is entirely false. There is no contract, on-chain data, transaction record, or screenshot confirming this event.

The same pattern applied to smaller accusations. Someone accused me that a “network token” was a pump-and-dump. In reality, that was a non-commercial community experiment. Others said that I had paid $15,000 a month for ghostwritten tweets. That is untrue, again. I run my account myself. Also, I was never in debt or working under another founder to recover.

These attacks were designed to discredit, but they failed. I've never hidden my name, never faked a launch, and never taken money from my community. What I've built is public. What I've delivered is documented. My record is clean, and I'm still here every day.

Q: What’s next for you after taking Doginal Dogs to the top of the NFT industry?

B: I’m glad to see the community growing. Now, we’re organizing free IRL events for holders, including DDVegas - a three-day event with parties, food, and drinks, all free for the people who built the project with me.

Ultimately, I aim to propel this cultural movement forward and bring it to the mainstream. I firmly believe that crypto isn't just about charts, but about communities, ownership, and building things that last.

About Barkmeta

Since entering the crypto space in 2022, Barkmeta has:

  • Hosted over 1,000 live broadcasts without missing a day
  • Founded Doginal Dogs, a top NFT ecosystem with verified holder value
  • Built Bark Media, supporting leading crypto-native brands
  • Managed communities, events, and DAOs across X, Solana, Dogecoin, and beyond
  • Delivered consistently under his real name and public identity

Barkmeta is proud to claim that his track record does not include failed projects, unresolved roadmaps, missing teams, or scams.

Follow Barkmeta on X and learn more about his projects on his official website and social media channels: Telegram, Discord, and Instagram.

Learn more about Doginal Dogs on the collection’s official website and social media channels: X and Discord.

:::info This story was authored under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8419-4.61%
FORM
FORM$1.2711-9.78%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001755-1.68%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04055-6.56%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12241-6.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286-15.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share
Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Cardano prijs beweegt al enige tijd in een smalle bandbreedte tussen ongeveer $0,85 en $0,90. Dit prijsgebied fungeert als stevige steun waar de bulls telkens actief blijven. De focus ligt nu op de zone rond $0,95, een duidelijke weerstand die bij eerdere pogingen nog niet werd doorbroken. Kan de Cardano koers daar binnenkort overtuigend doorheen breken? Cardano koers vormt herkenbaar patroon De koersgrafiek laat zien dat ADA langzaam hogere bodems neerzet, terwijl de top rond $0,95 overeind blijft. Dit patroon staat bekend als een ascending triangle en duidt er vaak op dat kopers steeds meer terrein winnen en op termijn voldoende kracht kunnen verzamelen om de weerstand te doorbreken. De Relative Strength Index (RSI) is vanuit een oversold situatie begonnen met stijgen. Dat betekent dat de verkoopdruk eerder te hoog was en nu langzaam wordt hersteld. Ook de volumes tonen een eerste teken van stabilisatie, wat wijst op een afname van paniekverkopen. Deze combinatie van factoren maakt duidelijk dat er sprake is van een opbouwfase. This is the silence before the storm. History will repeat itself, $ADA journey begins here. pic.twitter.com/MxiqjaiuYq — Sssebi (@Av_Sebastian) September 21, 2025 Technische niveaus boven de huidige ADA prijs Wanneer ADA door $0,95 breekt, komt een volgend doelgebied rond $1,20 in beeld. Daarboven liggen $1,25 en $1,50, zones waar in eerdere marktfases veel aanbod aanwezig was. Zulke prijsniveaus worden vaak checkpoints genoemd, omdat ze dienen als natuurlijke haltes in een opwaartse trend. De Supertrend indicator, een hulpmiddel dat trendrichtingen weergeeft, ligt net onder de huidige koers. Dit ondersteunt de kopers zolang ADA boven dit signaal blijft. Zakt de Cardano koers daaronder, dan is dat een aanwijzing dat de opwaartse kracht nog niet sterk genoeg is. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Vergelijking met eerdere Cardano cycli De huidige situatie doet denken aan de periode van 2019 tot 2020, toen de Cardano prijs maandenlang zijwaarts bewoog binnen een smalle marge. Uiteindelijk volgde een plotselinge doorbraak waarbij ADA binnen enkele weken honderden procenten steeg. Zulke catch-up rallies kwamen vaker voor in de geschiedenis van Cardano. De cryptomunt reageerde vaak later dan andere altcoins, maar compenseerde dat met forse stijgingen in korte tijd. Cryptoanalisten die de maandgrafiek bestuderen, zien overeenkomsten met die eerdere ADA patronen. De basis tussen $0,85 en $0,90 lijkt sterk genoeg om als springplank te dienen, mits de weerstand bij $0,95 wordt doorbroken. Cardano $ADA is pressing against key resistance, forming an ascending triangle on the daily chart. A breakout above $0.95 could open the path toward $1.20. pic.twitter.com/ZhRCPSr9lG — TapTools (@TapTools) September 21, 2025 Rol van de whales in recente ADA transacties Opvallend is dat de whales de afgelopen dagen ongeveer 160 miljoen aan ADA hebben verkocht. Dit zorgde tijdelijk voor extra schommelingen in de koers. Whale transacties kunnen op korte termijn de markt onder druk zetten omdat het gaat om grote hoeveelheden tokens die in één keer worden verplaatst. Toch heeft deze verkoopgolf de steunzone rond $0,85 tot $0,90 niet doorbroken. Dat wijst erop dat kleinere kopers en andere investeerders voldoende vraag hebben getoond om het aanbod van de whales op te vangen. Hierdoor bleef de structuur van de koersgrafiek intact. 160 million Cardano $ADA sold by whales in the last 96 hours! pic.twitter.com/gpmdXLT65k — Ali (@ali_charts) September 21, 2025 ADA bouwt aan basis voor mogelijke doorbraak De kracht van de huidige consolidatie zit vooral in de stabiliteit. Zolang de koers niet onder $0,87 sluit, blijft de kans bestaan dat ADA zich voorbereidt op een nieuwe uitbraak. Elke poging richting $0,95 vergroot de mogelijkheid dat de weerstand uiteindelijk niet meer standhoudt. Het feit dat er hogere bodems zichtbaar zijn op de daggrafiek, bevestigt dat de bulls langzaam de controle naar zich toe trekken. Tegelijkertijd is de verkoopdruk van de whales een factor die zeker in de gaten moet worden gehouden, omdat een herhaling de ADA prijs opnieuw tijdelijk kan afremmen. Vooruitblik op de komende fase van Cardano Cardano blijft voorlopig gevangen tussen de steun rond $0,85 en de weerstand rond $0,95. Binnen dit bereik wordt duidelijk dat de bulls langzaam sterker worden. De ascending triangle, stijgende RSI en steun van de supertrend indicator wijzen op een technische voorbereiding. Mocht de Cardano koers de prijsbarrière van $0,95 doorbreken, dan komen doelen tussen $1,20 en $1,50 in beeld. Zolang de steun overeind blijft, blijft dit scenario geldig. Daarmee lijkt ADA zich in stilte klaar te maken voor een nieuwe fase waarin de prijs mogelijk sneller kan bewegen dan de afgelopen maanden. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.007768-19.61%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0151-6.09%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.089-4.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 18:46
Share

Trending News

More

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Uruguay, UTE pulls the plug on Tether: debt of approximately 5 million USD