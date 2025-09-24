Bastion raises $14.6 million in funding backed by Coinbase Ventures, Sony, Samsung, and a16z Crypto

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

Joe Lando and Janey Seymour in "Harry Wild." Courtesy: AMC / Acorn Jane Seymour is getting her favorite frontier friend to join her in her latest series. In the mid-90s Seymour spent six seasons as Dr. Micheala Quinn on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. During the run of the series, Dr. Quinn met, married, and started a family with local frontiersman Byron Sully, also known simply as Sully, played by Joe Lando. Now, the duo will once again be partnering up, but this time to solve crimes in Seymour's latest show, Harry Wild. In the series, literature professor Harriet 'Harry' Wild found herself at crossroads, having difficulty adjusting to retirement. After a stint staying with her police detective son, Charlie, Harry begins to investigate crimes herself, now finding an unlikely new sleuthing partner, a teen who had mugged Harry. In the upcoming fifth season, now in production in Dublin, Ireland, Lando will join the cast, playing Pierce Kennedy, the new State Pathologist, who becomes a charming and handsome natural ally for Harry. Promotional portrait of British actress Jane Seymour (born Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg), as Dr. Michaela 'Mike' Quinn, and American actor Joe Lando, as Byron Sully, as they pose with horses for the made-for-tv movie 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: the Movie,' 1999. (Photo by Spike Nannarello/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images Emmy-Award Winner Seymour also serves as executive producer on the series. The new season finds Harry and Fergus delving into the worlds of whiskey-making, theatre and musical-tattoos, chasing a gang of middle-aged lady burglars and working to deal with a murder close to home. Debuting in 2026, Harry Wild Season 5 will consist of six episodes. Ahead of the new season, a 2-part Harry Wild Special will debut exclusively on Acorn TV on Monday, November 24th.