Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK-B) Stock: Buffett Eyes $10B Occidental Chemicals Deal

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ($BRK-B) stock closed at $502.74 on September 30, 2025, up 0.70% for the day. Pre-market trading saw shares at $501.20, down 0.31%.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B)
The stock movement comes as Warren Buffett’s conglomerate is reportedly negotiating to buy Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical unit, OxyChem, in a deal worth around $10 billion.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal could be finalized within days, citing people familiar with the talks. If completed, it would represent Berkshire’s largest acquisition since 2022, when it purchased insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion.
Buffett’s firm already holds a 28.2% stake in Occidental, worth more than $11 billion, making it the largest shareholder. While speculation once swirled around Berkshire fully acquiring Occidental, Buffett dismissed such plans. Instead, the OxyChem deal would expand Berkshire’s industrial portfolio.
OxyChem produces key materials like chlorine, PVC resin, and vinyl products, which are vital in water treatment, medical supplies, and construction. The unit generated about $5 billion in revenue over the past year and is expected to deliver $800–$900 million in pretax income this year.
Occidental has been selling non-core assets to reduce debt, which ballooned after its $55 billion purchase of Anadarko in 2019. The company has since cut debt from nearly $49 billion to around $24 billion. In 2023, it acquired CrownRock for $12 billion, further reshaping its balance sheet.
Reports suggest that divesting OxyChem aligns with Occidental’s broader plan to streamline operations and strengthen its financial position. The Financial Times previously noted that the company had been evaluating potential asset sales.
The deal comes as Buffett, 95, prepares to step down as CEO at the end of 2025, though he will remain as chairman. His successor, Greg Abel, brings strong expertise in the energy sector from his leadership at Berkshire Hathaway Energy.
Berkshire is well-positioned to fund the transaction, sitting on a record cash pile of $344 billion at the end of June. This financial strength allows it to pursue major acquisitions while also investing in companies like UnitedHealth Group.
As of September 30, 2025, Berkshire Hathaway has returned 10.91% YTD, compared with the S&P 500’s 13.72%. Over the past five years, BRK-B gained 136.09%, outpacing the benchmark’s 98.88%.
The post Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK-B) Stock: Buffett Eyes $10B Occidental Chemicals Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.