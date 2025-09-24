Known for his bold predictions about Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market, Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine president Tom Lee made important statements about Ethereum (ETH).
Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week 2025, Tom Lee said that Etheruem is a true neutral chain.
Claiming that Ethereum will be the favorite of Wall Street and the White House, Lee said that he expects a super cycle for ETH that will last 10-15 years.
I’m Optimistic About Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices!
Asked about his Bitcoin and Etheruem price predictions, Tom Lee said he expects the Bitcoin price to be between $200,000 and $250,000 by the end of the year, and the Ethereum price to be between $10,000 and $12,000.
“I’m still optimistic about Bitcoin. In the fourth quarter, Bitcoin was seasonally strong. But now the Fed is turning dovish after being essentially hawkish all year. That’s a positive development for Bitcoin,” Lee said.
Lee stated that the ETH price could reach $10,000-15,000 compared to the Bitcoin price prediction, and added that this price range would not be a ceiling for Ethereum.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-tom-lee-announces-year-end-bitcoin-btc-and-ethereum-eth-price-predictions-will-be-a-favorite-of-wall-street-and-the-white-house/