Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ozak AI Price Predictions: Which Will Lead the 2025 Bull Market?

Bitcoin and Ethereum have long defined the cryptocurrency market, shaping cycles and driving institutional adoption. Yet, as 2025 approaches, new players are entering the spotlight with the potential to outperform. Among them, Ozak AI ($OZ) is emerging as a serious candidate, blending artificial intelligence with decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) to expand beyond traditional blockchain models. With its rapid presale growth, strategic partnerships, and exchange listings, Ozak AI is now being compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum in discussions about which asset could lead the next bull run.

Bitcoin continues to hold a dominant market position, currently trading near $110,000 after brief dips below key support. Ethereum remains the leading smart contract platform with strong developer activity and Layer 2 expansion. Ozak AI, however, introduces a new dynamic: it combines AI-powered trading signals, cross-chain compatibility, and real-world decentralized infrastructure. This combination provides a different growth model than the established leaders.

Ozak AI Presale and Tokenomics

The Ozak AI presale has advanced through multiple stages with sharp price increases. Stage 1 began at $0.001, Stage 2 at $0.002, Stage 3 at $0.003, and Stage 4 at $0.005. Stage 5 rose to $0.012, while the ongoing Stage 6 lists $OZ at $0.014. With a total supply of 10 billion tokens, three billion are allocated to presale distribution. Current figures show more than 925 million tokens sold and $3.50 million raised.

The path from $0.001 to the $1 target represents potential gains of 99,900%. Transparent allocation dedicates 70% of tokens to presale and community support, with further reserves for liquidity, advisors, and ecosystem growth. Certik audits, alongside listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, provide added confidence in the project’s compliance and credibility.

Strategic Partnerships and Global Events

Ozak AI’s growth is reinforced by its expanding partnerships. SINT integrates one-click AI upgrades, autonomous agents, and cross-chain bridges, connecting Ozak AI’s signals to instant execution. Hive Intel contributes blockchain data APIs, enabling multi-chain insights and high-speed execution. Weblume provides no-code integrations for dashboards and decentralized applications. More recently, Ozak AI has partnered with Pyth Network for real-time data feeds and Dex3 for liquidity solutions and launched its Rewards Hub for staking and governance.

The team has also expanded its reach through international events. Roadshows in Vietnam included Sundown Signals mixers and GM Vietnam meetups supported by Manta Network, SoulsLabs, and Yellow. At Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali, Ozak AI hosted invite-only gatherings on August 20 and 22, backed by partners such as Coin Kami and Forum Crypto Indonesia. These events showcased Ozak AI’s dual focus on technology and community-building.

Bitcoin maintains its dominance, and Ethereum strengthens its ecosystem, yet Ozak AI introduces a new growth model. With AI-driven infrastructure, structured tokenomics, and global expansion, Ozak AI positions itself as a contender for leading returns in the 2025 bull market.



Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

