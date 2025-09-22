Bitcoin experiences new bearish pressure as prices fall back from recent highs. While the decline has spooked investors, large investors continue to grow their holdings. The analysts comment that rapid liquidations and high leverage have fueled rapid reversals, and investors watch for another move. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $112,341, […]Bitcoin experiences new bearish pressure as prices fall back from recent highs. While the decline has spooked investors, large investors continue to grow their holdings. The analysts comment that rapid liquidations and high leverage have fueled rapid reversals, and investors watch for another move. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $112,341, […]

Bitcoin Faces Heavy Liquidations Heatmap Shows Accumulations Around $113K–$114K

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/22 19:30
Bitcoin
BTC$112,732.4-2.56%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178-8.89%
Triathon
GROW$0.05--%
Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin faces renewed bearish pressure as prices dip below $115K, triggering over $100 million in long liquidations and high leverage reversals.
  • Heatmap data shows heavy liquidation concentrations between $113K–$114K, highlighting zones of significant risk for leveraged positions.
  • Large investors continue accumulation, with Metaplanet buying an additional 5,419 BTC, bringing total holdings to 25,555 BTC.

Bitcoin experiences new bearish pressure as prices fall back from recent highs. While the decline has spooked investors, large investors continue to grow their holdings. The analysts comment that rapid liquidations and high leverage have fueled rapid reversals, and investors watch for another move.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $112,341, reflecting a -2.39% drop in the past 24 hours. The BTC currently records a 24-hour trading volume of $67.10 billion and a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Metaplanet Buys More Bitcoin Holdings

In a major development, Metaplanet purchased an additional 5,419 BTC, increasing the aggregate BTC holdings of the company to 25,555 BTC. This purchase solidifies even more firmly the position of the company in the digital asset market and suggests continuing belief in BTC beyond short-term volatility.

Bitcoin Drops Trigger $100M Long Liquidations

Meanwhile, data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows Bitcoin’s unexpected drop below $115,000 prompted over $100 million in long position closures within days. Analysts explained how leveraged positions grew more vulnerable once prices declined below essential support areas.

Source: X

Supporting this, heatmap data reveals heavy concentrations of liquidation in the $113,000 to $114,000 range, showing this range saw some of the most highly leveraged exposure in the market. The drop wiped out a contingent of high-risk longs, and players were sitting tight to find out Bitcoin’s next move.

Source: X

While BTC remains strong around the $112K mark, the market today expects to see if the cryptocurrency returns to stability and gathers strength, or if it continues to face bearish pressure.

Also Read | Bitcoin Skyrockets: Can BTC Hit $150K by Year-End?

Bitcoin Drops After Losing Key Support

The RSI is 43.42, showing weakening trend strength, and the MA Ribbon indicates pivotal resistance near $114,407 and support near $113,257. This shows the market is sloping into bearish territory after being unsuccessful in remaining above ribbon levels.

Source: TradingView

The MACD line sits at -15.95, lower than the signal at 548.38, and the histogram begins to flash red. This crossover indicates sellers take over as momentum shifts in the negative direction. Until bulls intervene, BTC can test lower support around $109,503 in the near term.

Also Read | Bitcoin Faces Rising Wedge Pattern, $118,000 in Sight

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8419-4.61%
FORM
FORM$1.2711-9.78%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001755-1.68%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04055-6.56%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12241-6.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286-15.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share
Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Cardano prijs beweegt al enige tijd in een smalle bandbreedte tussen ongeveer $0,85 en $0,90. Dit prijsgebied fungeert als stevige steun waar de bulls telkens actief blijven. De focus ligt nu op de zone rond $0,95, een duidelijke weerstand die bij eerdere pogingen nog niet werd doorbroken. Kan de Cardano koers daar binnenkort overtuigend doorheen breken? Cardano koers vormt herkenbaar patroon De koersgrafiek laat zien dat ADA langzaam hogere bodems neerzet, terwijl de top rond $0,95 overeind blijft. Dit patroon staat bekend als een ascending triangle en duidt er vaak op dat kopers steeds meer terrein winnen en op termijn voldoende kracht kunnen verzamelen om de weerstand te doorbreken. De Relative Strength Index (RSI) is vanuit een oversold situatie begonnen met stijgen. Dat betekent dat de verkoopdruk eerder te hoog was en nu langzaam wordt hersteld. Ook de volumes tonen een eerste teken van stabilisatie, wat wijst op een afname van paniekverkopen. Deze combinatie van factoren maakt duidelijk dat er sprake is van een opbouwfase. This is the silence before the storm. History will repeat itself, $ADA journey begins here. pic.twitter.com/MxiqjaiuYq — Sssebi (@Av_Sebastian) September 21, 2025 Technische niveaus boven de huidige ADA prijs Wanneer ADA door $0,95 breekt, komt een volgend doelgebied rond $1,20 in beeld. Daarboven liggen $1,25 en $1,50, zones waar in eerdere marktfases veel aanbod aanwezig was. Zulke prijsniveaus worden vaak checkpoints genoemd, omdat ze dienen als natuurlijke haltes in een opwaartse trend. De Supertrend indicator, een hulpmiddel dat trendrichtingen weergeeft, ligt net onder de huidige koers. Dit ondersteunt de kopers zolang ADA boven dit signaal blijft. Zakt de Cardano koers daaronder, dan is dat een aanwijzing dat de opwaartse kracht nog niet sterk genoeg is. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Vergelijking met eerdere Cardano cycli De huidige situatie doet denken aan de periode van 2019 tot 2020, toen de Cardano prijs maandenlang zijwaarts bewoog binnen een smalle marge. Uiteindelijk volgde een plotselinge doorbraak waarbij ADA binnen enkele weken honderden procenten steeg. Zulke catch-up rallies kwamen vaker voor in de geschiedenis van Cardano. De cryptomunt reageerde vaak later dan andere altcoins, maar compenseerde dat met forse stijgingen in korte tijd. Cryptoanalisten die de maandgrafiek bestuderen, zien overeenkomsten met die eerdere ADA patronen. De basis tussen $0,85 en $0,90 lijkt sterk genoeg om als springplank te dienen, mits de weerstand bij $0,95 wordt doorbroken. Cardano $ADA is pressing against key resistance, forming an ascending triangle on the daily chart. A breakout above $0.95 could open the path toward $1.20. pic.twitter.com/ZhRCPSr9lG — TapTools (@TapTools) September 21, 2025 Rol van de whales in recente ADA transacties Opvallend is dat de whales de afgelopen dagen ongeveer 160 miljoen aan ADA hebben verkocht. Dit zorgde tijdelijk voor extra schommelingen in de koers. Whale transacties kunnen op korte termijn de markt onder druk zetten omdat het gaat om grote hoeveelheden tokens die in één keer worden verplaatst. Toch heeft deze verkoopgolf de steunzone rond $0,85 tot $0,90 niet doorbroken. Dat wijst erop dat kleinere kopers en andere investeerders voldoende vraag hebben getoond om het aanbod van de whales op te vangen. Hierdoor bleef de structuur van de koersgrafiek intact. 160 million Cardano $ADA sold by whales in the last 96 hours! pic.twitter.com/gpmdXLT65k — Ali (@ali_charts) September 21, 2025 ADA bouwt aan basis voor mogelijke doorbraak De kracht van de huidige consolidatie zit vooral in de stabiliteit. Zolang de koers niet onder $0,87 sluit, blijft de kans bestaan dat ADA zich voorbereidt op een nieuwe uitbraak. Elke poging richting $0,95 vergroot de mogelijkheid dat de weerstand uiteindelijk niet meer standhoudt. Het feit dat er hogere bodems zichtbaar zijn op de daggrafiek, bevestigt dat de bulls langzaam de controle naar zich toe trekken. Tegelijkertijd is de verkoopdruk van de whales een factor die zeker in de gaten moet worden gehouden, omdat een herhaling de ADA prijs opnieuw tijdelijk kan afremmen. Vooruitblik op de komende fase van Cardano Cardano blijft voorlopig gevangen tussen de steun rond $0,85 en de weerstand rond $0,95. Binnen dit bereik wordt duidelijk dat de bulls langzaam sterker worden. De ascending triangle, stijgende RSI en steun van de supertrend indicator wijzen op een technische voorbereiding. Mocht de Cardano koers de prijsbarrière van $0,95 doorbreken, dan komen doelen tussen $1,20 en $1,50 in beeld. Zolang de steun overeind blijft, blijft dit scenario geldig. Daarmee lijkt ADA zich in stilte klaar te maken voor een nieuwe fase waarin de prijs mogelijk sneller kan bewegen dan de afgelopen maanden. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.007768-19.61%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0151-6.09%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.089-4.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 18:46
Share

Trending News

More

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Uruguay, UTE pulls the plug on Tether: debt of approximately 5 million USD