Over the weekend, Bitcoin‘s valuation remained stable at $115,500, indicating little movement in the cryptocurrency giant’s market position. While altcoins witnessed a promising Saturday, Bitcoin’s calm persisted throughout.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Stays Steady as Altcoins SurgeOver the weekend, Bitcoin‘s valuation remained stable at $115,500, indicating little movement in the cryptocurrency giant’s market position. While altcoins witnessed a promising Saturday, Bitcoin’s calm persisted throughout.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Stays Steady as Altcoins Surge

Bitcoin Stays Steady as Altcoins Surge

By: Coinstats
2025/09/21 14:43
Over the weekend, Bitcoin‘s valuation remained stable at $115,500, indicating little movement in the cryptocurrency giant’s market position. While altcoins witnessed a promising Saturday, Bitcoin’s calm persisted throughout.
Continue Reading:Bitcoin Stays Steady as Altcoins Surge
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
Union
U$0.007991+2.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.389-0.65%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+14.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009174-2.36%
Solana
SOL$238.08+0.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.389-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
This Is The Best Crypto Presale, You Should Invest In, As Many Early Shiba Inu Millionaires, Are Calling It The Next 100x

This Is The Best Crypto Presale, You Should Invest In, As Many Early Shiba Inu Millionaires, Are Calling It The Next 100x

Searching for the best crypto to buy now in 2025? Presales offer the chance to dramatically flip your portfolio and secure life-changing gains but only if you pick wisely. Since they can also feel like risky gambles, this guide starts with proof, not hype or empty promises. Today, we compare Pepeto (PEPETO), BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.1-5.63%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003516-2.98%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000615+3.88%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/21 15:15
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

This Is The Best Crypto Presale, You Should Invest In, As Many Early Shiba Inu Millionaires, Are Calling It The Next 100x

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months

A certain address has held APX for two years and currently has a floating profit of over $6.8 million.