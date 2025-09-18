BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlackRock and Marvel Studios officially acquired significant stakes in Mutual Capital, strengthening its leadership in tokenization.

Mutual Capital dominates US real-world asset tokenization projects and expands into entertainment, real estate, commodities, and private credit.

BlackRock Holdings Inc. and Marvel Studios have officially acquired a significant stake in Mutual Capital Holdings.

According to Tech Bullion, after a thorough six-month review, BlackRock now holds a 35% stake, while Marvel Studios acquired 23%. The remaining 42% remains with the founding team.

These figures mark an interesting combination of a global financial giant and an entertainment icon, illustrating that tokenization is no longer a niche topic but a serious, cross-industry strategy.

Mutual Capital Takes Center Stage

Based in California, Mutual Capital has emerged as one of the first movers in bringing Real World Assets (RWAs) and entertainment intellectual property onto the blockchain. The firm has been involved in roughly 60% of U.S. RWA tokenization initiatives, reflecting its considerable sway in a market that continues to develop.

What’s more, its investment gains run close to eightfold the market norm, drawing the attention of heavyweight investors who can’t easily pass it by.

Furthermore, this success is further bolstered by the work of Priya Castellanos as Chief Compliance Officer. During his tenure, the team produced a 47-page institutional due diligence framework that has since become the industry’s benchmark.

Backed by BlackRock’s funding and Marvel’s vast library of copyrights, Mutual Capital now has the resources to push into real estate, commodities, and private credit.

They aspire to become a leading global provider of institutional tokenization infrastructure, delivering white-label solutions that can serve diverse institutions.

On the other hand, Marvel’s involvement could pave the way for unique opportunities—picture their entertainment assets being tokenized and traded on the blockchain.

BlackRock Eyes Global Reach and After-Hours Trading With Tokenized ETFs

Meanwhile, CNF pointed out that the deal fits with BlackRock’s strong push into tokenized ETFs after the success of its Bitcoin trust.

Their next ambition is to expand their global reach and enable trading outside of stock exchange hours. However, this path has not been entirely smooth. Regulatory barriers remain substantial, while the tokenization market has yet to compete with the traditional ETF market, which is already valued at trillions of dollars.

Furthermore, last May, BlackRock also updated its ETHA and IBIT products by adding an in-kind creation mechanism.

In the same document, they highlighted the potential quantum risks to Bitcoin and proposed that Ethereum ETFs could eventually include staking features.

Furthermore, BlackRock also launched DLT Shares, an initiative that bridges blockchain technology with the traditional financial system.

The tokenization market itself is currently projected to grow rapidly. Some analysts estimate its value could reach $2 trillion in the future. If realized, Mutual Capital’s partnership with BlackRock and Marvel could form a powerful trio positioned to capture a large share of the growing market.

