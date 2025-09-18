BNB Price Crosses $1,000 for the First Time Ever

BNB-Chain’s native token, BNB, has crossed the $1,000 mark for the first time since its launch in 2017, marking a major milestone for the cryptocurrency. The surge comes on the back of sustained demand, with the token gaining nearly 15% over the past week.

At the time of writing, BNB trades at $1,003. Daily trading volume has climbed above $4 billion—up 22% in the last 24 hours—signaling that the breakout is supported by strong market participation.