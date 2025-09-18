Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

By: Coinstats
2025/09/18 02:35
  • CME Group launches Solana and XRP options, expanding crypto offerings.
  • SEC delays Solana and XRP ETF approvals, market awaits clarity.
  • Strong institutional demand drives CME’s launch of crypto options contracts.

In a bold move to broaden its cryptocurrency offerings, CME Group has officially launched options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures. Available since October 13, 2025, these options will allow traders to hedge and manage exposure to two of the most widely traded digital assets in the market. The new contracts come in both full-size and micro-size formats, with expiration options available daily, monthly, and quarterly, providing flexibility for a diverse range of market participants.


This expansion aligns with the rising demand for innovative products in the crypto space. Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group’s Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, noted that the new options offer increased flexibility for traders, from institutions to active individual investors. The growing liquidity in Solana and XRP futures has made the introduction of these options a timely move to meet the needs of an expanding market.


Also Read: Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!


Rapid Growth in Solana and XRP Futures Trading

CME Group’s decision to roll out options on Solana and XRP futures follows the substantial growth in these futures products. Since the launch of Solana futures in March 2025, more than 540,000 contracts, totaling $22.3 billion in notional value, have been traded.


In August 2025, Solana futures set new records, with an average daily volume (ADV) of 9,000 contracts valued at $437.4 million. The average daily open interest (ADOI) hit 12,500 contracts, worth $895 million.


Similarly, XRP futures, which launched in May 2025, have seen significant adoption, with over 370,000 contracts traded, totaling $16.2 billion. XRP futures also set records in August 2025, with an ADV of 6,600 contracts valued at $385 million and a record ADOI of 9,300 contracts, worth $942 million.


Institutional Demand for Advanced Hedging Tools

CME Group’s expansion into options is a direct response to growing institutional interest in sophisticated cryptocurrency products. Roman Makarov from Cumberland Options Trading at DRW highlighted the market demand for more varied crypto products, enabling more advanced risk management strategies.


Joshua Lim from FalconX also noted that the new options products meet the increasing need for institutional hedging tools for assets like Solana and XRP, further cementing their role in the digital asset space.


The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures marks another step toward the maturation of the cryptocurrency market, providing a broader range of tools for managing digital asset exposure.


SEC’s Delay on Solana and XRP ETF Approvals

While CME Group expands its offerings, the broader market is also watching the progress of Solana and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decisions on multiple crypto-related ETF filings, including those for Solana and XRP. Despite the delay, analysts anticipate approval may be on the horizon.


This week, REX Shares and Osprey Funds are expected to launch an XRP ETF that will hold XRP directly and allocate at least 40% of its assets to other XRP-related ETFs. Despite the delays, some analysts believe that approval could come soon, fueling further interest in these assets. The delay by the SEC has left many crypto investors awaiting clarity, but approval of these ETFs could fuel further momentum in the Solana and XRP futures markets.


Also Read: Tether CEO Breaks Silence on $117,000 Bitcoin Price – Market Reacts!


The post Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options appeared first on 36Crypto.

