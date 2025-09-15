Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

PANews reported on September 15 that French listed company Capital B disclosed that it had spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings of 48 bitcoins. It currently holds a total of 2,249 bitcoins, and the bitcoin yield has reached 1,536.6% since the beginning of the year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.