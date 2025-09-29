Cathie Wood Highlights Rising Blockchain Star Hyperliquid

Key Points: Cathie Wood praises Hyperliquid as a blockchain potential rising star.

Compares to Solana’s early potential.

Bitcoin remains core to ARK’s strategy.

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, likened the Hyperliquid protocol to Solana’s early promise in a recent Master Investor podcast interview on September 28.

Wood’s endorsement reinforces Hyperliquid’s asset potential and highlights Bitcoin’s dominance, impacting investment strategies and market focus on new DEX protocols.

Cathie Wood Sees Hyperliquid Echoing Solana’s Ascent

Cathie Wood has identified Hyperliquid as reminiscent of Solana’s early potential, describing it as a “rising star in the blockchain space.” She noted in an interview with the Master Investor podcast that, while ARK Invest has indirect exposure to Solana through Breera Sports, it remains focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in its public funds. Bitcoin continues to dominate ARK’s crypto investment strategy, spotlighting its fixed supply and resilience.

The mention of Hyperliquid has gained traction, emphasizing new DEX protocols competing in perpetual futures trading. Meanwhile, competitor Aster, another perpetual futures DEX, has surpassed Hyperliquid in trading volume, generating attention within the sector. Wood’s endorsement has put Hyperliquid in the spotlight despite her not confirming any investments. Market reactions highlight interest in these evolving cryptocurrency dynamics, with Wood’s statements reinforcing investor focus on the assets ARK deems significant, such as Bitcoin and Solana.

Institutional Focus on Bitcoin Amidst New Protocols

Did you know? Solana’s rapid ascent mirrors early Hyperliquid interest, noted for proving its value and gaining mainstream traction in the blockchain space, similar to how early blockchain protocols cemented their market positions.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $111,977.44, holding 57.79% market dominance and a market cap of $2.23 trillion. Over 24 hours, trading volume reached $28.88 billion, with a 2.15% price rise. Its circulating supply is 19.93 million of a 21 million max supply.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:53 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu’s research team, the consistent focus on Bitcoin by investors like Cathie Wood indicates its stronghold in the cryptocurrency realm. While new protocols like Hyperliquid emerge, Bitcoin’s fixed supply and history of stability continue to secure its preeminent position in crypto portfolios.