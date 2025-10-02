CJ ENM Secures 6 Awards At 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards

A student fights to form a study group in the Korean drama ‘Study Group.’
Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM came home with six National Winner titles from the 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards. The awards are organized by the Asian Academy of Creative Arts and consider the best media from 17 Asian Pacific nations/regions. This year CJ ENM won the most awards of any Korean company and those awards spanned multiple categories—Best Visual or Special FX (TV or Feature Film), Best Cinematography (Fiction), Best Original Production by a Streamer (Fiction), Best Comedy Program, Best Music or Dance Program and Best General Entertainment Program.
The following programs earned awards.
Study Group, a TVING Original series (produced by Studio Dragon), earned double recognition for Best Cinematography (Fiction) and Best Original Production by a Streamer (Fiction). The series follows a boy with no academic talent but exceptional fighting skills. Enrolling in a notoriously violent school, he forms a study group to pursue his dream of college, but the group can’t continue without defeating some bullies. Hwang Min-hyun plays the determined student and Han Ji-eun plays his supportive teacher.
A shaman tries to save her first love in ‘Head Over Heels.’
Head Over Heels (produced by Studio Dragon) won South Korea’s Best Comedy Program title. The fantasy rom-com centered on a high school shaman determined to save her first love. The series starred Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo. Blending teenage romance with Korean shamanism, the series ranked No. 2 on Prime Video’s TV charts according to FlixPatrol, entering the Top 10 in 43 countries and reaching No. 1 in 10 markets.
When the Stars Gossip (produced by Studio Dragon) chronicled an astronaut and a space tourist whose missions collided in orbit—only to fall in love. The series starred Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin. As the first Korean romantic drama set in space, the series stood out for its groundbreaking visual effects, earning a nomination for Best Visual or Special FX (TV or Feature Film).
Gong Hoo-jin and Lee Min-ho star in ‘When The Stars Gossip.’
On the unscripted front, World of Street Woman Fighter won Best Music or Dance Program, following last year’s National Winner recognition for Street Woman Fighter 2. The series’ underground dance battles featured six female crews from Australia, Korea, Japan, New Zealand, and the U.S.
Finally, the 2024 MAMA Awards won Best General Entertainment Program. The k-pop awards show made history in 2024 as the first K-pop awards ceremony to be held in Los Angeles in the U.S., followed by a back-to-back broadcast from Osaka, Japan, live-streaming to audiences in more than 200 regions worldwide.
(L-R) Anton, Sohee, Wonbin, Eunseok, Shotaro and Sungchan of RIIZE attends the 2024 MAMA Awards in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
The 2024 MAMA Awards featured diverse international artists including Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, alongside k-pop artists such as Seventeen, aespa, Katseye, ILLIT, IVE, Riize, Jennie of Blackpink, Jimin of BTS, J.Y. Park and a special performance by G-Dragon.
All six CJ ENM titles advanced to the Grand Awards Gala.
