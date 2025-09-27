The post Coinbase (COIN) Stock Rebounds After Issuing $20M Loan to Semler Scientific appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Credit recently issued a $20 million loan to Semler Scientific, using Bitcoin as collateral. Notably, Coinbase (COIN) stock shows movement as investors track the loan and its implications in the broader Bitcoin as a reserve asset push. The deal was signed on September 25, 2025, to help Semler settle a U.S. Department of Justice obligation. Coinbase and Semler Scientific Agree on Loan Deal Coinbase Credit has lent $20 million to Semler Scientific. The loan is backed by Bitcoin and carries a 10% interest rate. The agreement was made on April 15, 2025, when Semler set up a Master Loan Agreement with Coinbase. This allowed the company to borrow either cash or digital assets when needed. On September 25, Semler Scientific borrowed the funds to pay a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. By using Bitcoin as collateral, Semler could secure the cash while still keeping its exposure to the cryptocurrency. For Semler Scientific, the deal provides needed liquidity. The company has faced pressure from falling revenue and cash flow problems. It also has operational challenges that weigh on its performance. At the same time, Semler Scientific shows strong profitability and has been making moves in both healthcare and Bitcoin-related investments. Analysts remain cautious on the Semler and COIN stock. The most recent rating for Semler Scientific (SMLR) is Hold, with a price target of $32. This loan marks a step forward for Coinbase as well. The company is expanding beyond trading into areas like lending and custody services. Notably, by accepting Bitcoin as collateral, Coinbase shows how digital assets can back real financial agreements. Coinbase (COIN) Stock and Insider Trading Trends Coinbase (COIN) stock closed at $303.96 on September 25, down 2.73 from the day before. The stock is now trading between $308.62, up 0.63%. Over the past… The post Coinbase (COIN) Stock Rebounds After Issuing $20M Loan to Semler Scientific appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Credit recently issued a $20 million loan to Semler Scientific, using Bitcoin as collateral. Notably, Coinbase (COIN) stock shows movement as investors track the loan and its implications in the broader Bitcoin as a reserve asset push. The deal was signed on September 25, 2025, to help Semler settle a U.S. Department of Justice obligation. Coinbase and Semler Scientific Agree on Loan Deal Coinbase Credit has lent $20 million to Semler Scientific. The loan is backed by Bitcoin and carries a 10% interest rate. The agreement was made on April 15, 2025, when Semler set up a Master Loan Agreement with Coinbase. This allowed the company to borrow either cash or digital assets when needed. On September 25, Semler Scientific borrowed the funds to pay a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. By using Bitcoin as collateral, Semler could secure the cash while still keeping its exposure to the cryptocurrency. For Semler Scientific, the deal provides needed liquidity. The company has faced pressure from falling revenue and cash flow problems. It also has operational challenges that weigh on its performance. At the same time, Semler Scientific shows strong profitability and has been making moves in both healthcare and Bitcoin-related investments. Analysts remain cautious on the Semler and COIN stock. The most recent rating for Semler Scientific (SMLR) is Hold, with a price target of $32. This loan marks a step forward for Coinbase as well. The company is expanding beyond trading into areas like lending and custody services. Notably, by accepting Bitcoin as collateral, Coinbase shows how digital assets can back real financial agreements. Coinbase (COIN) Stock and Insider Trading Trends Coinbase (COIN) stock closed at $303.96 on September 25, down 2.73 from the day before. The stock is now trading between $308.62, up 0.63%. Over the past…

Coinbase (COIN) Stock Rebounds After Issuing $20M Loan to Semler Scientific

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:25
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011152-32.76%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02826-0.24%
Union
U$0.010408-2.93%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00005805-2.55%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3528+3.30%

Coinbase Credit recently issued a $20 million loan to Semler Scientific, using Bitcoin as collateral. Notably, Coinbase (COIN) stock shows movement as investors track the loan and its implications in the broader Bitcoin as a reserve asset push.

The deal was signed on September 25, 2025, to help Semler settle a U.S. Department of Justice obligation.

Coinbase and Semler Scientific Agree on Loan Deal

Coinbase Credit has lent $20 million to Semler Scientific. The loan is backed by Bitcoin and carries a 10% interest rate.

The agreement was made on April 15, 2025, when Semler set up a Master Loan Agreement with Coinbase.

This allowed the company to borrow either cash or digital assets when needed.

On September 25, Semler Scientific borrowed the funds to pay a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

By using Bitcoin as collateral, Semler could secure the cash while still keeping its exposure to the cryptocurrency.

For Semler Scientific, the deal provides needed liquidity. The company has faced pressure from falling revenue and cash flow problems.

It also has operational challenges that weigh on its performance. At the same time, Semler Scientific shows strong profitability and has been making moves in both healthcare and Bitcoin-related investments.

Analysts remain cautious on the Semler and COIN stock. The most recent rating for Semler Scientific (SMLR) is Hold, with a price target of $32.

This loan marks a step forward for Coinbase as well. The company is expanding beyond trading into areas like lending and custody services.

Notably, by accepting Bitcoin as collateral, Coinbase shows how digital assets can back real financial agreements.

Coinbase (COIN) stock closed at $303.96 on September 25, down 2.73 from the day before.

The stock is now trading between $308.62, up 0.63%. Over the past year, shares have ranged from $142.58 to $444.65.

COIN Stock Outlook | Source: Google Finance

The company now carries a market value of $78.67 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Average daily volume is pegged at 8.51 million shares.

Alleged insider trading at Coinbase has been on the radar for a few months. In the past six months, insiders made 187 trades on the open market.

All of these trades were vested stock sales. No in-house COIN stockholder has purchased shares during this period.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong led the sales, with 81 transactions totaling 1.3 million shares.

These sales were valued at about $464.6 million. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal sold 72,274 COIN stock in 52 trades, worth about $20.3 million.

Co-founder Frederick Ernest III Ehrsam sold 68,526 shares in seven trades, worth $17.8 million.

Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer N. Jones sold 5,209 shares in nine trades, worth $1.5 million.

The steady sales show that insiders are reducing their holdings while Coinbase continues to expand its business.

More importantly, investors are watching these sales closely as they weigh the future of the COIN stock.

CEO Brian Armstrong Outlines Bitcoin Outlook

Brian Armstrong has continued to speak about Bitcoin’s long-term future.

He believes Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030 with his view based on several factors.

Bitcoin Price Prediction | Source: Brian Armstrong

These include expected regulatory clarity, the possibility of a U.S. strategic reserve, the growth of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, and strong institutional interest.

He also pointed to the fixed supply of 21 million coins. With more capital expected to flow into the asset, he sees room for long-term growth.

Armstrong describes Bitcoin as a hybrid asset. He noted that some investors now treat it like gold, using it as a safe place in times of uncertainty.

He also said that the link between interest rates and Bitcoin is not always clear. While many once thought rates and Bitcoin prices moved together, that view has changed.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/27/coinbase-coin-stock-rebounds-after-issuing-20m-loan-to-semler-scientific/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Bittensor
TAO$300.87+1.65%
1
1$0.008568-0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119+3.29%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01525+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011152-32.76%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000031-4.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.000297+0.33%
Aster
ASTER$2.0341+10.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure