Coinbase tightens hiring rules after North Korean infiltration attempts

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 23:05
RealLink
REAL$0.05457+7.35%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01778+9.01%

Coinbase is changing its rules. After discovering that North Korean tech workers tried to use the company’s remote work policy to gain access to internal systems, the crypto exchange is locking things down.

CEO Brian Armstrong said during a new episode of Stripe president John Collison’s podcast “Cheeky Pint” that the threats are real and nonstop. “It feels like there’s 500 new people graduating every quarter from some kind of school they have – that’s just their whole job,” Brian said, according to the podcast released Wednesday.

To block these attempts, Coinbase is now forcing all new hires to travel to the U.S. for in-person orientation. Anyone applying for a job that touches sensitive systems must be a U.S. citizen. They must also submit fingerprints. Brian said this is no longer optional because bad actors are working harder than ever to get in.

This update comes weeks after the FBI issued a public warning about North Korean IT workers trying to slip into U.S. companies to make money for Kim Jong-un’s regime. The FBI said these workers often operate with the help of Americans, some who know exactly what they’re doing, others who don’t. These helpers have been caught reshipping laptops, faking interviews, and even building fake businesses.

Coinbase tracks down inside threats and builds U.S. support base

The problem goes even deeper than fake job applicants. Brian said Coinbase has seen actual customer service agents being offered huge bribes just to snap a photo of internal documents.

“Threat actors” have offered hundreds of thousands of dollars to employees in exchange for access to sensitive information. To fight this, the company has limited what workers can even see.

Brian said they’ve made consequences painfully clear. “When we catch people, we don’t walk them out the door; they go to jail,” he said. “And we try to make it very clear that you’re destroying the rest of your life by taking this, even if you think, whatever, it is a life-changing amount of money, it’s not worth going to jail.”

Coinbase is also trying to cut down on these problems by building up its support team inside the country. Brian said they’ve opened a new customer service facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. “We’ve started growing U.S.-based support,” he told Collison.

With AI deepfakes and other tools making fraud easier, Brian said it’s becoming more important to confirm someone’s actual presence. Video interviews are now mandatory for job applicants. Cameras must stay on. 

He said the company checks to make sure the person being interviewed is real, not AI-generated, and not being coached off-screen. Collison said that “proof of physical presence” might become a standard again in this new age of cybercrime.

USD1 stablecoin lands on listing roadmap after Trump connection

Coinbase is also adding a politically charged token to its listing roadmap. The USD1 stablecoin from World Liberty Financial is now on track to be listed. But Brian made it clear that trading won’t go live until there’s enough technical support and liquidity.

This comes after Brian backed Donald Trump’s return to the White House. The CEO personally donated to Trump’s 2024 campaign. That financial tie was followed by the exchange putting Trump-backed USD1 on its radar.

The token itself isn’t small. World Liberty recently minted another $205 million worth of USD1 to add to its treasury. That brings the total supply up to $2.4 billion. A huge part of that came from MGX, an Abu Dhabi investment firm that signed a $2 billion deal with a major crypto exchange. That deal pumped most of the current USD1 supply into the market.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13866+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008101+5.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04189+7.54%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Share
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10245+2.62%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1847+2.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto