Coinbase Updates Roadmap with Centrifuge and TROLL Listings in Progress

TLDR

Coinbase adds Centrifuge and TROLL to its roadmap, signaling future listings for these tokens.

Centrifuge tokenizes real-world assets and has surpassed $1.1 billion in TVL.

TROLL, a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, saw a 13.92% price increase after its roadmap inclusion.

Coinbase’s listing roadmap shows future assets once market-making and technical integration are complete.

Coinbase has expanded its asset roadmap by adding Centrifuge (CFG) and TROLL (TROLL), indicating that these tokens could potentially be listed on the platform in the future. This move signals the growing interest in both decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and meme coins, two areas that have gained significant traction in the crypto market.

Centrifuge, a blockchain protocol specializing in tokenizing real-world assets like invoices and credit funds, has drawn considerable institutional interest. TROLL, a community-driven meme coin on the Solana blockchain, has risen in popularity due to social media hype. By adding these tokens to its roadmap, Coinbase is responding to the increasing demand for diverse asset types on its platform.

Centrifuge: Tokenizing Real-World Assets

Centrifuge focuses on tokenizing real-world assets for use in decentralized finance (DeFi). The protocol allows businesses to raise funds by tokenizing invoices, treasury funds, and collateralized loan obligations. By September 2025, Centrifuge’s total value locked (TVL) surpassed $1.1 billion, highlighting its growing influence in the DeFi space.

Despite a slight dip in the token’s price, Centrifuge has a solid market presence. Its recent price dropped by 0.96%, trading at $0.2588 with a market cap of $146 million.

However, the upcoming Coinbase listing is expected to boost its visibility and liquidity once it is fully integrated into the platform. The listing announcement has already stirred market interest, with traders anticipating its future launch.

TROLL: Meme Coin on Solana Blockchain

TROLL is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain that has gained popularity through community-driven hype and social media interaction. Its inclusion in Coinbase’s asset roadmap follows a trend seen with other meme coins, which often experience a surge in trading volume and market cap after exchange listings are announced.

Following Coinbase’s roadmap addition, the TROLL token saw a significant price increase, rising by 13.92% to $0.1195.

TROLL’s market cap currently stands at $119.98 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of $26.58 million. While meme coins are typically more volatile, the anticipation of its listing on Coinbase has fueled investor interest. This trend suggests that listing announcements, particularly for popular meme coins, can trigger rapid price movements and increased community engagement.

Coinbase’s Asset Listing Process

Coinbase’s asset roadmap showcases potential future listings, but it’s important to note that these assets will not be tradable until the necessary market-making and technical integrations are completed. The exchange carefully reviews each listing to ensure it meets legal, compliance, and technical requirements.

While the inclusion of Centrifuge and TROLL on the roadmap signals potential future listings, these assets are not yet guaranteed to be added to Coinbase. The exchange’s listing process is thorough, and any assets that do not meet the platform’s standards may be delayed or removed from the roadmap. This transparent approach ensures that traders are aware of the status of upcoming asset listings and can make informed decisions based on the latest developments.

