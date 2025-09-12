CPI Surprise, Jobs Shock Send Bitcoin to $115K as ETFs Pour In
Key Takeaways
- U.S. August CPI came in hotter than expected at 2.9% year-over-year and 0.4% month-over-month, but a surge in weekly jobless claims reinforced rate-cut odds.
- Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded $553 million net inflow (4th straight day), while Ethereum spot ETFs posted $113 million net inflow (3rd consecutive day).
- Wallets holding 100 – 1,000 BTC added roughly 65,000 BTC over the past seven days (30-day net +93,000 BTC), now having a record 3.65 million BTC.
- BTC tested then reclaimed $115,000 (currently ~$115,505); key resistance at $116,300; downside liquidity remains concentrated near $110,000–$107,000.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.