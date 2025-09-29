tl;dr
Spot SOL ETFs will be arriving soon, with staking included. There is only one redeeming feature of the incoming Britcard.
Market Snap
Market Wrap
This recent price action suggests that there is a slim (probably very slim) chance that investors will be able to buy BTC for less than six figures in the coming weeks, which is a delightfully enticing prospect, and a most welcome one, for I had started to believe it would never happen again.
I do look forward to the day when I can write a similar sentence having replaced the word six with the word seven …
Occasional Series — The Global Progress Action Summit
Yeah, nor me either. But we spent a shedload of taxpayers’ money hosting this non-event on Thursday.
Careless talk costs cash.
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary — Spot SOL ETFs
Yesterday, several asset managers filed amendments to the S-1s for spot SOL ETFs that include staking: