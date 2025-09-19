Disturbed’s Pre-Hiatus Album Reached The Top Of The Charts 15 Years Ago

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:02
1
1$0.010954+995.40%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0974-3.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08838+2.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0186+9.83%

Disturbed scored four straight Billboard 200 No. 1s by 2010, with Asylum cementing the band’s run and standing tall in a pop-heavy era 15 years ago this week. Disturbed backstage at Not So Silent Night. during Live 105’s “Not So Silent Night” Concert 2002 – Backstage at HP Pavilion in San Jose, California, United States. (Photo by J. Shearer/WireImage)

WireImage

Rock band Disturbed may be gearing up to deliver another album, as the group returned earlier in 2025 with its new single “I Will Not Break.” That tune quickly became a hit on several of Billboard’s rock-focused rankings, which the outfit is used to commanding at this point. As fans wait to hear more, one of the group’s most successful albums celebrates a special milestone.

Asylum Debuted at No. 1 in September 2010

15 years ago, Disturbed topped the Billboard 200 with the album Asylum. The full-length launched in first place with 179,000 copies sold on the chart dated September 18, 2010. The group’s fifth album became its fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200, which at the time only looked at pure sales as streaming platforms had not yet taken over the industry.

A decade after emerging as one of the most exciting names in hard rock and metal with The Sickness, Disturbed had sent all of its subsequent projects — Believe, Ten Thousand Fists, Indestructible, and then Asylum — to No. 1 on the tally.

Rock’s Big Year on the Billboard 200

Hard rock was in the middle of an exciting moment of popularity back in 2010, even as the Billboard 200 was becoming increasingly competitive with pop, rap, and country all taking turns dominating. Asylum was one of several projects from rock groups to rule the chart in 2010, joining Godsmack’s The Oracle, Avenged Sevenfold’s Nightmare, and just two weeks later, Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns.

While 2010 was a big year for metal on the Billboard 200, Asylum was sandwiched between two decidedly pop projects. It pushed Katy Perry’s genre-defining Teenage Dream off the throne and was quickly replaced by Sara Bareilles, who opened Kaleidoscope Heart at No. 1.

Asylum Preceded a Hiatus for Disturbed

Asylum was a special release for Disturbed as it marked the band’s last project before taking a hiatus. The members pursued solo ventures, instead of delivering another full-length two or three years later, as had always been the case throughout the group’s first decade. Disturbed didn’t return until half a decade later, with Immortalized.

That project, another No. 1 on the Billboard 200, produced Disturbed’s biggest single, “The Sound of Silence,” a cover of the Simon & Garfunkel classic. That tune still regularly appears on Billboard charts to this day. The singles from Asylum, including “Another Way to Die” and “The Animal,” both of which hit No. 1 on some Billboard tallies, didn’t enjoy the same longevity.

Asylum Cemented Disturbed’s Staying Power

Asylum was another feather in Disturbed’s cap and proof the group was not a flash in the pan, as some metal-leaning acts from that era turned out to be. The band’s fan base stuck with it even during a multi-year break, and even as tastes shifted and more hip-hop and pop acts invaded the Billboard rankings.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/18/disturbeds-pre-hiatus-album-reached-the-top-of-the-charts-15-years-ago/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Founder Sota Watanabe has set the stage for a redesign of ASTR’s economics that would eliminate its inflationary structure and […] The post ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16441+2.50%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.0246+5.44%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000489-2.00%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:30
Share
Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

That memory stings. But 2025 runs on a new tape; hype alone won’t rerun the script. Investors want utility; throwing […] The post Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.5+5.88%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000064+5.61%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:39
Share
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.018357+0.19%
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.36%
Union
U$0.013907+6.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Share

Trending News

More

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution