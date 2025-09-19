Dogecoin Rally Sparks Meme Coin Frenzy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:15
Bonk
BONK$0,00002506-1,14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01421-2,26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017454+0,34%
Zeus Network
ZEUS$0,1377-0,50%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000623+5,05%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002667-3,36%

The crypto market is once again buzzing with excitement as meme coins prepare for what could be another explosive rally.

Meme coin market capitalization rose 7% in the past 24 hours, with trading volume up 50%, according to CoinMarketCap, as both whales and retail traders return.

This surge of momentum has many calling it the beginning of a new “meme season.” Historically, when liquidity floods into meme coins, the strongest projects have delivered outsized gains. Today, one project in particular is drawing attention: Maxi Doge.

Source – Crypto ZEUS YouTube Channel

The Doge Narrative Remains Strong

Much of the current excitement stems from Dogecoin’s performance. With a spot ETF under consideration, $DOGE has rallied roughly 34% and is approaching positive territory for the year.

Technically, Dogecoin has been trending upward since late 2023, and maintaining levels above $0.29-$0.30 could pave the way to $0.35. In a strong bull market, even $2 remains possible.

This momentum highlights why tokens associated with the Doge brand carry significant cultural and market influence.

Projects such as Shiba Inu, Floki, Dogwifhat, Bonk, and Mog Coin have historically been first movers when meme coin cycles return, a trend also reflected in the recent price movements reported on CoinMarketCap.

That is why traders are closely watching Maxi Doge, which brands itself as “Doge on steroids” with the goal of amplifying the meme coin narrative.

Maxi Doge Presale Hints at 10x to 15x Growth Potential

The presale for Maxi Doge is proving successful, having already raised over $2.3 million of its $2.5 million target.

Once this phase ends, token prices reset higher, giving early participants an immediate advantage. This presale structure mirrors other meme coins that later performed strongly once listed.

If Maxi Doge enters exchanges reflecting its roughly $2 million presale raise and follows the trajectory of past meme tokens that reached market caps above $30 million, the upside could be significant.

Conservative estimates point to a 10x-15x multiple, with more ambitious traders speculating on even larger gains.

In addition to early upside potential, Maxi Doge rewards participants through staking, offering projected APYs of up to 140%.

The presale is accessible via the official website, supporting wallets like Best Wallet and payment options including Ethereum, BNB, USDT, USDC, and bank cards.

Best Wallet provides a secure, no-KYC experience, allowing investors to participate not only in Maxi Doge but also in other upcoming crypto presales before they launch on exchanges.

Marketing Muscle and Market Confidence

Maxi Doge is carving out a bold identity with its “max leverage, max strength” theme, featuring gym-inspired visuals, weightlifting references, and slogans about 10x returns, a style that resonates strongly within crypto communities.

Media credibility for Maxi Doge has been strengthened through coverage in outlets such as 99Bitcoins, Coinpedia, and Bitcoinist, along with mentions from YouTube influencers like Alessandro De Crypto Official.

These reports singled out Maxi Doge as a meme coin to watch amid Bitcoin’s push toward $200K and Dogecoin’s rally.

To further strengthen trust, Maxi Doge has completed audits with Coinsult and SolidProof, both of which reported no vulnerabilities in its smart contracts.

While the token is not yet live on exchanges, its liquidity and contract address will be fully verified at launch. Active presence on Telegram and X ensures investors receive updates and can engage directly with the community.

Conclusion

Meme coins are once again capturing the spotlight in crypto, with capital clearly returning to the sector.

While Dogecoin anchors the narrative, projects like Maxi Doge are emerging as serious contenders for traders seeking high-upside opportunities.

With over $2 million raised and a bold Doge-inspired brand, Maxi Doge is positioning itself as one of the more notable meme coins to watch. If Dogecoin maintains momentum, Maxi Doge could be among the early beneficiaries of renewed meme coin enthusiasm this cycle.

Visit Maxi Doge

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/18/dogecoin-rally-sparks-meme-coin-frenzy-is-maxi-doge-the-next-to-pump/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

Phoenix Group published a report on the highest ranking RWA crypto projects on social activity, based on LunarCrush insights. Chainlink leads the rankings.
Allo
RWA$0,005895-4,73%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 09:00
Share
Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

The post Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto industry is facing criticism for insufficient support of free speech. After Charlie Kirk’s murder last week, the community has been silent on Trump’s new wave of McCarthyist mass firings. Many of the same personalities who spent President Biden’s term defending free speech are either silent or actively gloating about this situation. One thing is certain: crypto has changed in the last few years. Sponsored Sponsored Crypto, Free Speech, and Charlie Kirk Bitcoin was invented with libertarian principles to be trustless and borderless, and free speech has long been a crucial issue for the crypto community. Many prominent community figures strenuously pushed back against deplatforming under Biden’s Presidency, calling it a free speech violation. Now, however, a new crisis clearly shows how far the space has transformed. Since the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk last week, President Trump has stirred up a mass firing campaign, targeting teachers, government workers, and ordinary citizens for alleged social media comments. Last night, the FCC threatened ABC with the removal of its license, compelling the channel to cancel a popular talk show. This seems like a pretty open-and-shut free speech issue, but many crypto leaders apparently don’t see it that way. The main reaction has been silence, causing some industry veterans to criticize this apparent hypocrisy. It’s very telling that all of the advocacy groups in crypto who claimed “money is speech” when Roman Storm was tried in the Tornado Cash trial are silent now Crypto is about protecting freedoms in government overreach. Free speech is under attack and you’re afraid to stand up? — Zack Guzmán (@zGuz) September 18, 2025 Since the crypto community rallied in support of free speech earlier this year, even winning significant support, this silence is particularly noteworthy. Sponsored Sponsored These same leaders are often very close to…
Threshold
T$0,0171-1,15%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,628-1,12%
Storm Trade
STORM$0,01455+0,34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 09:18
Share
PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains

PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains

Payments giant PayPal is broadening the reach of its stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), by integrating it across eight additional blockchains, primarily through LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge. This move aims to create a permissionless and fully fungible version of PYUSD, dubbed PYUSD0, which will facilitate seamless interoperability across multiple blockchain networks. The supported chains include Tron, [...]
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,06973-2,59%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08812+1,24%
Movement
MOVE$0,1331+1,83%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 09:33
Share

Trending News

More

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025