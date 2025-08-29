Dubai Tycoon Abu Sabah Faces Dh150 Million Fine for Bitcoin Money Laundering

Dubai Court fines Balvinder Sahni Dh150 million in one of UAE’s largest money laundering cases.
A Dubai court has handed down a Dh150 million fine to Balvinder Singh Sahni, a well-known Indian businessman, for his role in a massive international Bitcoin money laundering case. The case, which involves the illicit use of Bitcoin, has drawn significant attention, marking one of the largest financial crime cases in the UAE.
Sahni, widely recognized by his nickname “Abu Sabah,” was convicted along with 29 other individuals for laundering funds using Bitcoin. The case dates back to a criminal investigation that started in December 2024. According to court documents, the operation involved transferring illicit funds through digital wallets owned by Sahni. These funds were later converted to cash and distributed within the UAE.
The money laundering operation began in late 2018, with Sahni at the center of the activity. Court records show that Sahni and his associates transferred about Dh180 million in drug trafficking proceeds from the UK to five Bitcoin wallets controlled by him. These funds were then exchanged into physical cash by other co-conspirators.
The operation used Bitcoin as a conduit for money transfers, allowing the group to move large sums across borders without detection. The laundered money was then delivered in cash to a rented apartment in a luxury Dubai hotel. Sahni reportedly took a 4% commission from these transactions, further implicating him in the financial crimes.
The Bitcoin money laundering case involved 33 defendants, including Sahni, who were sentenced to prison terms ranging from one to five years. Eleven individuals were convicted in absentia. Despite the serious nature of the charges, some defendants argued the case was based on illegal cryptocurrency trading rather than money laundering. The appeal court rejected most of these arguments and imposed fines on the companies linked to Sahni.
Before the criminal investigation, Sahni was a prominent figure in Dubai’s elite circles. As the owner of the RSG Group, he amassed a significant property portfolio, including high-end properties in Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Sports City.
His business empire also extended to commercial real estate, with properties in Bay Square and the luxury Sabah Dubai Skyline hotel.
Sahni, known for his luxurious lifestyle, often showcased his wealth on social media. His Instagram featured photos of expensive cars, designer outfits, and exotic animals. One of his most notable purchases was Dubai’s prestigious single-digit license plate “5,” which he bought for Dh33 million in 2016. He was also known for his belief in lucky symbols and numbers, often displaying his fascination with certain objects believed to protect him from misfortune.
The Dubai Court of Appeal’s decision to impose a Dh150 million fine on Sahni and his companies represents a significant moment in the ongoing crackdown on money laundering and illicit financial activities in the UAE. This ruling is seen as a key step toward ensuring financial transparency in the country’s real estate and cryptocurrency sectors.
In addition to the fines, the court has ordered that Sahni be deported following his five-year prison term. Three companies associated with Sahni have also been fined a total of Dh15 million. Sahni’s appeal options remain open, but the ruling marks a substantial blow to his wealth and reputation.
