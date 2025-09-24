Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, Eric Balchunas, has touted crypto exchange-traded funds and called them “tokens with benefits,”  because they have “everything crypto tokens offer.” Balchunas was responding to an X post comment from USDM stablecoin business development lead James Meidinger on Wednesday, writing:  “ETFs have everything tokens offer: instant access, minuscule costs, flexibility, and […]Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, Eric Balchunas, has touted crypto exchange-traded funds and called them “tokens with benefits,”  because they have “everything crypto tokens offer.” Balchunas was responding to an X post comment from USDM stablecoin business development lead James Meidinger on Wednesday, writing:  “ETFs have everything tokens offer: instant access, minuscule costs, flexibility, and […]

Eric Balchunas calls exchange-traded funds 'tokens with benefits'

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 22:56
USD Mapped Token
USDM$1.0018+0.14%

Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, Eric Balchunas, has touted crypto exchange-traded funds and called them “tokens with benefits,”  because they have “everything crypto tokens offer.”

Balchunas was responding to an X post comment from USDM stablecoin business development lead James Meidinger on Wednesday, writing: 

“ETFs have everything tokens offer: instant access, minuscule costs, flexibility, and yield (you can totally lend out ETFs). But with added benefits that tokens don’t have: regulatory protections (huge), anonymity, and a 1-800 number.”

Before the discussion started, the Bloomberg analyst had mentioned that 74 ETFs had debuted in just one month, bringing total launches for the year 55% higher than last year’s pace.

“Another month, another all-time record for ETF (aka tokens with benefits)…likely headed towards 1,000 or 4/day. Head spinning,” he wrote.

Crypto community discusses ‘ETF better than tokens’ theory

Meidinger did not categorically deny the “token with benefit” sentiment, but he reminded Balchunas that Cardano had several similar token projects. 

“Tokens with benefits… nice, we have those in Cardano as well,” he said, listing NMKR, Strike Cardano, Snek, Surf, Hoskytoken, FluidTokens, USDM, and Danogo Finance. “Combine that with a possible altseason and who knows,” he added, which prompted a response from the ETF analyst.

Other community members who took issue with the Bloomberg analyst’s words argued that while ETFs mimic some aspects of tokens, they differ in philosophy.

“A token is permissionless code; an ETF is custodial compliance. One is math as law, the other is law wrapped around math. The question is simple: do you want assets that obey physics, or assets that obey regulators?” a commenter asked.

Balchunas countered by saying decentralization and permissionless systems are “huge” for bitcoin, but not as much for other blockchains.

The naysayer pressed further, asking the analyst to explain why “every financial crisis of the last 50 years” happened in the watch of regulated custodians. 

“ETFs wrap risk in law, but law bends under political pressure. Bitcoin’s code does not. Which foundation survives a sovereign debt collapse: assets backed by signatures of politicians, or assets backed by thermodynamics?” they asked, which Balchunas did not reply to.

Another user countered that ETFs could never fully match token flexibility, arguing that ETFs are not tradeable 24 hours a day, and they can’t run in a P2P exchange in a “non-censurable way.”

Balchunas disagreed, saying: “You can trade ETFs around the clock in many cases, and that. Many exchanges are moving to longer hours, too. But 99% of normal investors don’t need to trade that addictively.”

ETFs week of red continues, outflows for the second consecutive day

Even though Balchunas is positive about the funds’ market outlook for the coming months, this week has been a bloodbath for spot crypto ETFs. Both bitcoin and ether ETFs extended their losing streaks on Tuesday, off a forgetful start to a week that saw the funds shed over $400 million in assets. 

According to Farside Investors data, Bitcoin ETFs saw $103.61 million in outflows, the second straight day of withdrawals. Fidelity’s FBTC led the downturn, losing $75.56 million, followed by Ark 21Shares’ ARKB with $27.85 million and Bitwise’s BITB with $12.76 million. 

Small inflows came into Invesco’s BTCO ($10.02 million) and BlackRock’s IBIT ($2.54 million), but they did little to offset the wider redemptions. Net assets fell to $147.17 billion, with $3.16 billion traded during the day.

Ether ETFs posted more collective outflows of $140.75 million, led by Fidelity’s FETH $63.40 million, and Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust $36.37 million exit. 

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

The post ‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joe Lando and Janey Seymour in “Harry Wild.” Courtesy: AMC / Acorn Jane Seymour is getting her favorite frontier friend to join her in her latest series. In the mid-90s Seymour spent six seasons as Dr. Micheala Quinn on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. During the run of the series, Dr. Quinn met, married, and started a family with local frontiersman Byron Sully, also known simply as Sully, played by Joe Lando. Now, the duo will once again be partnering up, but this time to solve crimes in Seymour’s latest show, Harry Wild. In the series, literature professor Harriet ‘Harry’ Wild found herself at crossroads, having difficulty adjusting to retirement. After a stint staying with her police detective son, Charlie, Harry begins to investigate crimes herself, now finding an unlikely new sleuthing partner, a teen who had mugged Harry. In the upcoming fifth season, now in production in Dublin, Ireland, Lando will join the cast, playing Pierce Kennedy, the new State Pathologist, who becomes a charming and handsome natural ally for Harry. Promotional portrait of British actress Jane Seymour (born Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg), as Dr. Michaela ‘Mike’ Quinn, and American actor Joe Lando, as Byron Sully, as they pose with horses for the made-for-tv movie ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: the Movie,’ 1999. (Photo by Spike Nannarello/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images Emmy-Award Winner Seymour also serves as executive producer on the series. The new season finds Harry and Fergus delving into the worlds of whiskey-making, theatre and musical-tattoos, chasing a gang of middle-aged lady burglars and working to deal with a murder close to home. Debuting in 2026, Harry Wild Season 5 will consist of six episodes. Ahead of the new season, a 2-part Harry Wild Special will debut exclusively on Acorn TV on Monday, November 24th. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anneeaston/2025/09/17/dr-quinn-co-stars-jane-seymour-and-joe-lando-reuniting-in-new-season-of-harry-wild/
SIX
SIX$0.02095+0.19%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07337+2.45%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.03+1.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:05
Share
Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

The post Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At EDCON 2025 in Osaka, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin delivered fresh details of Ethereum’s technical roadmap, delineating both short-term scaling goals and longer-term protocol transformations. The immediate priority, according to slides from the presentation, is scaling at the L1 level by raising the gas limit while maintaining decentralization. Tools such as block-level access lists, ZK-EVMs, gas repricing, and slot optimization were highlighted as means to improve throughput and efficiency. A central theme of the presentation was privacy, divided into protections for on-chain “writes” (transactions, voting, DeFi operations) and “reads” (retrieving blockchain state). Write privacy could be achieved through client-side zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted voting, and mixnet-based transaction relays. Read privacy efforts include trusted execution environments, private information retrieval techniques, dummy queries to obscure access patterns, and partial state nodes that reveal only necessary data. These measures aim to reduce information leakage across both ends of user interaction. In the medium term, Ethereum’s focus shifts to cross-Layer-2 interoperability. Vitalik described trustless L2 asset transfers, proof aggregation, and faster settlement mechanisms as key milestones toward a seamless rollup ecosystem. Faster slots and stronger finality, supported by techniques like erasure coding and three-stage finalization (3SF), are also in scope to enhance responsiveness and security. The roadmap also includes Stage 2 rollup advancements to strengthen verification efficiency, alongside a call for broader community participation to help build and maintain these improvements. The long-term “Lean Ethereum” blueprint emphasizes security, simplicity and optimization, with ambitions for quantum-resistant cryptography, formal verification of the protocol, and adoption of ideal primitives for hashing, signatures, and zero-knowledge proofs. Buterin stressed that these improvements are not just for scalability but to make Ethereum a stable, trustworthy foundation for the broader decentralized ecosystem. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.…
CROSS
CROSS$0.23334-5.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001683-2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:22
Share
Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin whale wallets added $300M in August as meme coin frenzy grows. Analysts highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE as a hidden gem with supply scarcity and investor hype.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.31-3.47%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.006605+26.58%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002389-1.07%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Hyperliquid’s Bold Mission to Revolutionize Stablecoins

Trump meets Milei and promises support without bailout