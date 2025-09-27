TLDR AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury. The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025. The company secured $71 million in a recent financing [...] The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury. The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025. The company secured $71 million in a recent financing [...] The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/27 06:59
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01182+3.23%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57431-3.71%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492--%

TLDR

  • AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury.
  • The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network.
  • AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025.
  • The company secured $71 million in a recent financing round, which included a private placement of $36.2 million.
  • AlphaTON aims to generate yield revenue through blockchain validation and staking rewards.

AlphaTON Capital, previously a biotech company, has transitioned into the world of digital assets. The firm announced its first major acquisition, purchasing $30 million in Toncoin. This move is part of its strategy to build a digital asset treasury (DAT) focused on Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network.

The company aims to accumulate $100 million in Toncoin by 2025. This shift represents a strategic pivot from its biotech roots. AlphaTON now plans to engage with Telegram’s expanding ecosystem, with over a billion active users.

AlphaTON’s $30 Million Toncoin Purchase

AlphaTON Capital has acquired $30 million worth of Toncoin in its first major purchase. This move positions AlphaTON as one of the largest holders of Toncoin, signaling its strong commitment to the cryptocurrency. The firm intends to continue building its Toncoin reserve as part of a broader strategy to support Telegram’s ecosystem.

CEO Brittany Kaiser expressed her confidence in the transition.

The company’s leadership aims to establish AlphaTON as a premier digital asset treasury firm.

The Toncoin acquisition aligns with AlphaTON’s broader goal of offering access to Telegram’s vast user base. By building this treasury, AlphaTON intends to foster greater market engagement. The company’s leadership expects to use blockchain validation and staking rewards to generate ongoing yield revenue.

AlphaTON Secures $71M Financing for Digital Asset Strategy

Toncoin’s growing importance as a digital asset has made it a key part of AlphaTON’s new business model. As the firm transitions into digital assets, it will focus on acquiring more Toncoin and backing projects within Telegram’s mini-app and DeFi ecosystems. AlphaTON sees significant potential in Toncoin, especially with its ties to Telegram.

The purchase of Toncoin fits into a broader market strategy. AlphaTON follows a model similar to Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Both firms aim to acquire substantial holdings in a cryptocurrency with a growing user base.

Toncoin’s market performance remains solid despite recent fluctuations. While the coin reached an all-time high of $8.25, it now trades at $2.75. Toncoin still boasts a market cap of $6.99 billion, underlining its significant role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

AlphaTON secured significant financial backing through a $71 million financing round in early September. This included a private placement of 6.32 million shares, raising $36.2 million. Additionally, AlphaTON secured a $35 million loan facility with BitGo Prime.

The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

The post Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is poised to further its continuous development with the introduction of the Fusaka upgrade, earmarked for early December. The timeline was disclosed during a recent All Core Developers Consensus call, revealing plans to elevate the blockchain’s capacity and efficiency. Continue Reading:Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-sets-december-date-for-fusaka-upgrade
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009854-41.72%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3883+4.94%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007419-1.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 21:41
Share
Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink Data Streams to deliver secure, high-speed onchain data by empowering next-generation DeFi protocols and institutional-grade adoption.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001494-2.67%
Taiko
TAIKO$0.3611+6.26%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:10
Share
NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

The NYDFS urges financial institutions to integrate blockchain analytics tools into compliance programs.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00489-10.27%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 14:56
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

FTX to Dispense $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Repayments This Month

EMCD Partners with STABUL to Bridge Traditional Finance and Crypto Markets