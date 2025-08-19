Expert Warns Strategy Could Face a Spiral of Doom for Its Bitcoin Bet Following New Equity Guidance

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/19 23:23
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-1.89%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001256-25.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020333-5.98%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03655-2.84%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000748-3.10%

Strategy has again grown its already massive Bitcoin stash, but its latest financial update has triggered worries that the company's approach could eventually backfire.  Notably, while Chairman Michael Saylor insists the plan gives the firm more flexibility, a prominent expert believes it could push the company into a dangerous cycle that hurts both shareholders and its Bitcoin strategy. For context, just yesterday, on Aug. 17, Strategy revealed it had purchased 430 more Bitcoin, spending about $51.4 million at an average price of roughly $119,666 per coin.  This new purchase lifted the company's total holdings to 629,376 Bitcoin, worth about $46.15 billion in total. The company said its average purchase price sits at $73,320 per Bitcoin and that its Bitcoin investments have delivered a 25.1% return so far this year. Strategy Releases Equity Guidance After Latest Bitcoin Buy Following the announcement, Michael Saylor shared an update about how Strategy plans to manage its stock in relation to the value of its Bitcoin.  Notably, he explained that the company uses a measure called mNAV, or market net asset value, which compares the company's share price to the value of the Bitcoin it owns. Depending on where the share price sits relative to that benchmark, Strategy will take different actions. Specifically, if MSTR trades at more than four times its mNAV, Strategy plans to sell new shares aggressively to buy more Bitcoin. If the stock trades between two-and-a-half and four times its mNAV, the company will still issue shares but only when it sees a good opportunity. Meanwhile, the approach changes once the stock drops below two-and-a-half times mNAV. In that range, Strategy would sell shares not just to buy Bitcoin but also to handle debt interest, pay preferred equity dividends, and cover other needs.  Strategy Equity Guidance in Relation to Bitcoin mNAVStrategy Equity Guidance in Relation to Bitcoin mNAV Further, should the shares crash to below 1x mNAV, the company confirmed it could borrow money so as to buy back its own stock. For perspective, at a four times mNAV, Strategy's implied price would sit at $1,000. Meanwhile, the price would hover around $600 for a 2.5x mNAV, and $210 at a 1.0x mNAV. Today, Strategy's stock trades at $344, carrying an mNAV of 1.58x. Experts Express Concerns Saylor presented this plan as a way to give management more options when dealing with the market, but not everyone feels confident about it. Dom Kwok, co-founder of the blockchain education company EasyA, warned that the strategy could trap Strategy in what he called a spiral of doom. https://twitter.com/dom_kwok/status/1957801027853324701 Kwok argued that if the company keeps selling new shares to pay off debt, shareholders will see their stakes diluted. Each round of dilution could pull the stock price lower, which would then force the company to sell even more shares to raise money.  Over time, that cycle could snowball, with falling share prices and growing debt costs pushing the company into a position where it might need to sell some of its Bitcoin to stay afloat. In addition, speaking on the recent update, pseudonymous surgeon and market commentator Operation Danish claimed that the "Ponzi" is now starting to unravel. Crypto community pundit Based16z also suggested the Strategy Chairman was already "folding." Strategy still holds the largest corporate Bitcoin reserve in the world, and Saylor continues to promote Bitcoin as the best long-term store of value. However, the company's heavy reliance on issuing shares to fuel its Bitcoin buying has triggered criticism from analysts who question whether the model can hold up.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002152-4.94%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02577-5.04%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01919-2.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09994-1.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$177.01-3.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.06421-0.68%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.269466-2.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022