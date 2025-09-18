The Federal Reserve has made the decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, signaling the possibility of further reductions later this year. This move comes as Fed officials appear divided on the future rate path, a divergence not seen in prior economic cycles. Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

