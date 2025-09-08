Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund FDIT Surpasses $200 Million AUM

Key Points: Fidelity’s FDIT reaches $203 million, rivaling BlackRock’s BUIDL in tokenized funds.

Deployed on Ethereum, backed by U.S. Treasury bonds.

No regulatory issues reported; Fidelity maintains compliance controls.

Fidelity’s on-chain tokenized fund, Fidelity Digital Interest Token, has surpassed $203.7 million in assets, highlighting growing institutional investment in digital assets on Ethereum.

This advancement underscores a significant shift toward blockchain-based finance, marking Fidelity’s strategic presence in the digital asset landscape alongside competitors like BlackRock.

FDIT’s Growth Sparks Blockchain Tokenization Race

Fidelity’s Digital Interest Token (FDIT) has successfully amassed an AUM of over $200 million, marking its emergence as a formidable presence in the field of digital finance. Deployed on the Ethereum blockchain, FDIT offers institutional-grade redemption, backed by U.S. Treasury bonds. Fidelity’s expansion into on-chain funds indicates a strategic pivot towards digital assets.

The launch of FDIT creates a competitive landscape, challenging BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenization efforts on similar blockchain infrastructure. This signals the growing interest and migration of traditional asset managers towards exploring blockchain technologies and bridging them with more conventional financial systems.

Financial analysts and industry insiders point to this as an indicator of broader institutional adoption. Notably, Fidelity’s CEO, Abigail P. Johnson, emphasizes their commitment to innovation based on evolving client needs and digital asset integration. “Every product and service we build…is rooted in listening to our customers and anticipating their evolving needs.”

Ethereum Hosts Fidelity’s $203 Million Tokenized Fund

Did you know? The launch of Fidelity’s FDIT and BlackRock’s BUIDL showcases traditional finance’s increasing trend to tap into on-chain asset management, setting a precedent for future financial innovations.

Ethereum (ETH), hosting FDIT, maintains a current market price of $4,300.30, according to CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency has a market cap of $519.07 billion, capturing 13.52% market dominance. In the last 24 hours, ETH’s trading volume reached $19.06 billion, with a slight price increase of 0.62%. Over 90 days, the price climbed 69.30%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Industry experts from the Coincu research team suggest significant potential for blockchain-based funds like FDIT to reshape traditional asset management landscapes. As regulations become clearer, expect further engagement from institutional investors, leveraging blockchain’s efficiency and transparency.