Forward Industries Confirms $1.65B Investment in Solana Treasury, SOL Surges Above $215

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:04
Solana
SOL$215.3+6.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,392.66+1.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09936-1.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1223+4.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01292+2.13%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002503-3.58%

Key Insights:

  • Forward Industries announced $1.65 billion private placement to launch Solana Treasury strategy.
  • SOL jumped 2.4% to $215.84 following the announcement, its first time above $215 since August 29, with daily gains reaching 4.55%.
  • The purchase will more than double corporate SOL treasury holdings from 1.03% to 2.6% of the total token supply at $210 price level.

Forward Industries confirmed its Solana (SOL)-focused digital asset treasury strategy on Sept. 8, announcing $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity offering.

The announcement validated the company’s initial Aug. 25 disclosure and triggered immediate market response.

SOL climbed to $215.84 right after the news, marking a 2.4% hourly increase and the first breach of the $215 threshold since Aug. 29. Daily charts showed SOL gains reached 4.55%.

The Forward Industries move reflected broader institutional momentum toward digital asset treasuries focused on SOL. Sharps Technology announced a $400 million private placement on Aug. 25 to establish another Solana treasury.

Multicoin co-founder, Kyle Samani, is expected to become Forward Industries Chairman, positioning the investment to capitalize on market inefficiencies.

He stated:

Solana Emerges as Treasury Alternative

Corporate digital asset strategies expanded beyond Bitcoin (BTC) in the late stages of this year’s first half. Ethereum and Solana are capturing institutional attention through their technical advantages and yield generation capabilities.

Public companies collectively held 6.25 million SOL in their treasuries as of Sept. 4, marking a 285% growth compared to Jun. 1.

Solana’s annual staking yield, ranging from 4% to 8%, significantly exceeded yields from most savings accounts or US Treasury bonds, which often fall below 5%.

Unlike Bitcoin’s primarily store-of-value function, Solana offered corporate treasuries active participation through staking rewards and validator infrastructure operation.

Upexi emerged as the largest corporate SOL holder with 2 million tokens as of Sept. 5, followed closely by Sharps Technology.

Blockworks data shows the Forward Industries acquisition would expand corporate SOL treasury holdings from 1.03% to 2.6% of total token supply, calculated at the $210 price point.

Solana Treasuries’ Total SOL Holdings Since April | Source: Blockworks

The purchase represented more than doubling existing institutional SOL positions across corporate balance sheets.

Galaxy Digital Leads Strategic Investment Coalition

Galaxy Digital spearheaded the investment alongside Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital, with existing shareholder C/M Capital Partners participating in the transaction.

The consortium brought combined expertise in Solana ecosystem development and institutional digital asset management.

Michael Pruitt, Forward Industries CEO, stated:

Galaxy will provide trading, lending, staking, and blockchain infrastructure services through its institutional platform.

Jump Crypto will contribute with its Firedancer validator client development and networking infrastructure projects. Multicoin Capital, Solana’s seed investor since 2018, will bring ecosystem investment experience spanning over 25 projects within the Solana network.

The investment coalition mirrored corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies pioneered by Strategy, which accumulated over 582,000 BTC valued at $62 billion by June 2025.

However, Solana’s approach differed in its focus on yield generation and network participation rather than passive holding.

Technical Analysis Shows Bearish Sign

Despite the Sept. 8 price surge, analyst Ali Martinez identified a rising wedge pattern on SOL’s 4-hour chart that could drive the token toward $160 levels.

The technical formation typically signals potential downward price movement following the completion of the wedge structure.

Source: X

The pattern emerged as SOL price traded within converging trend lines, with the rising wedge formation suggesting possible correction despite the Forward Industries announcement driving immediate gains.

Forward Industries is expected to release additional updates regarding the PIPE financing and treasury strategy implementation in the near term.

The company positioned itself as the leading publicly traded institutional participant in the Solana ecosystem through the strategic investment program.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/08/forward-industries-confirms-1-65b-investment-in-solana-treasury-sol-surges-above-215/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$214.43+5.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.12941-12.72%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.240562+13.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1323+5.58%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:10
Share
BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

The post BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine has crossed a new milestone, building its Ethereum reserves to more than 2 million ETH and solidifying its role as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The company announced on Sept. 8 that its balance sheet now exceeds $9.21 billion, split between holdings of 2,069,443 ETH, 192 Bitcoin, and $266 million in cash. These significant holdings now make it the second global treasury company behind the Bitcoin-focused Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 636,505 BTC valued at $71 billion. Moreover, data from the Strategic ETH Reserve shows that BitMine’s holdings surpass the combined total of the next five largest Ethereum treasuries. SharpLink Gaming comes second with 837,230 ETH, while The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH. BitMine’s Ethereum strategy Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee explained that BitMine views Ethereum as a cornerstone of the next decade in financial markets. He pointed to Wall Street’s growing blockchain adoption and the rise of agentic artificial intelligence as key forces driving demand. According to him, these developments are creating a structural “supercycle” for Ethereum to thrive and “lead a greater transformation of today’s financial system.” As a result, the firm has set a long-term target of owning 5% of the total ETH supply. With its current holdings close to 2%, BitMine has already covered nearly 40% of that path. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, BitMine’s Ethereum-heavy activities have lifted its profile on Wall Street. According to Fundstrat, the company’s stock trades an average daily dollar volume of $1.7 billion, ranking 30th among all US-listed equities. That places it between Bank of America (29th) and Exxon Mobil (31st), signaling how crypto-linked equities are increasingly competing with traditional blue-chip stocks for…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,344.36+1.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008553-11.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09932-1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges

SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again