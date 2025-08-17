From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers

The NFT market has staged a strong recovery NFTs are staging a comeback, with buyer activity nearly tripling and sales volume rising by 30.09% to $173.2 million.

New data from CryptoSlam reveals that NFT buyers and sellers surged, while total transactions declined. This suggests renewed market participation is concentrated in higher-value trades.

Ethereum led the pack with an 85% weekly gain—though it also saw wash trading soar 354%. Collections like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club posted eye-catching sales spikes, underscoring how blue-chip NFTs continue to drive the market even in a turbulent crypto backdrop. Read on for more:

Summary NFT sales rebounded strongly with 30% growth to $173.2 million

Bored Ape Yacht Club dominated both collection rankings and individual sales

Market participation nearly tripled as buyers returned

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has rebounded with NFT buyers surging by 190.41% to 214,716 and NFT sellers increasing by 168.71% to 115,289.

However, NFT transactions have decreased by 10.65% to 1,553,949.

The sales jump is happening as Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to the $117,000 level after hitting a new ATH of $124,000.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped to $4,400 after hitting $4,700. The global crypto market cap is now $3.97 trillion.

Ethereum wash trading jumps

Ethereum has strengthened its leading position with $105.4 million in sales and jumped by 85% from the previous week.

Ethereum’s wash trading has also surged by 353.99% to $30.1 million.

BNB (BNB) Chain has climbed to second place with $18.1 million, rising 33.48%. Polygon (POL) has fallen to third position with $11.5 million, declining 35.51%.

Despite this drop, Polygon’s wash trading has surged by 605.87% to $46,605.

Mythos Chain maintains fourth place with $9.3 million, down 3.52%. Solana (SOL) holds fifth with $8.9 million, up 10.14%.

Immutable (IMX) has climbed to sixth place with $8 million, representing a 30.62% increase. Bitcoin has dropped to seventh place, with $4.4 million, a 69.33% decline.

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Polygon leading at 885% growth, followed by Bitcoin at 712.30% and Immutable at 546.26%.

Bored Ape Yacht Club sales jump 500%

CryptoPunks has reclaimed the top spot in collection rankings with $21 million in sales, surging 90.95%. The collection has seen growth in transactions (121.05%) while maintaining stable buyer and seller counts.

Bored Ape Yacht Club has jumped to second place with $15.6 million, jumping by almost 500%. The collection has more than doubled its transactions (161.40%) and seen growth in both buyers (22.41%) and sellers (20%).

The Courtyard on Polygon has fallen to third place with $10.3 million, a decline of 35.22%. The collection has seen substantial drop in buyers (67.81%) and sellers (48.80%).

SpinNFTBox on BNB Chain holds the fourth position with $7.2 million, representing a 56.17% increase. Pudgy Penguins sits in fifth with $6.3 million, up 31.51%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include: