Gumi Announces $17 Million XRP Treasury Purchase to Expand Blockchain Focus

Japanese gaming and blockchain company Gumi has announced the establishment of an XRP treasury with a significant purchase of 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP. This move strengthens Gumi’s role in financial services, particularly in cross-border payments and liquidity provision. The decision was confirmed during a recent board meeting and represents a pivotal moment in Gumi’s ongoing blockchain strategy.
This new initiative follows Gumi’s earlier acquisition of 1 billion yen (about $6.7 million) in Bitcoin in early 2025. The Bitcoin holdings are being utilized in staking protocols and other blockchain-based operations to generate profits. By expanding its holdings to include XRP, Gumi is positioning itself to integrate more deeply into blockchain technologies and leverage digital assets for its business growth.
Gumi’s focus on XRP is not driven by speculative trading but rather by its practical application in international remittances and liquidity networks. The company recognizes XRP’s significant role in these areas and aims to be an active participant in this growing ecosystem.
Gumi is working closely with SBI Holdings, its largest shareholder, which has long-standing connections to Ripple, the creator of XRP.
Ripple’s ongoing developments, such as the introduction of the RLUSD stablecoin in Japan, further align Gumi with the XRP ecosystem. As the company explores the benefits of XRP for cross-border payments and financial services, it aims to expand its footprint in the growing market for blockchain-driven financial infrastructure.
Gumi has outlined a dual-asset strategy that balances Bitcoin’s store of value with XRP’s utility in payments and liquidity solutions. While Bitcoin will serve as a reserve asset, providing stability and potential for returns through lending and DeFi strategies, XRP will be used as a network asset for fulfilling financial demands.
This strategy reflects Gumi’s long-term vision of integrating blockchain into its business operations. The company intends to monitor its crypto holdings quarterly, ensuring that the market value of its digital assets is accurately reflected in its earnings. Gumi’s decision to adopt both Bitcoin and XRP as key assets demonstrates a strategic commitment to strengthening its position in both the blockchain and financial sectors.
The XRP purchase is set to take place over several months, from September 2025 to February 2026. This timeline provides Gumi with the opportunity to increase its XRP holdings while integrating the asset into its financial operations. The company is committed to assessing the impact of its digital assets on earnings and will disclose any significant changes in a timely manner.
