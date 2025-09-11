Ice Open Network and SINT Ally to Power AI Agnets Across Web3 Apps and Social Ecosystem

Ice Open Network is excited to welcome SINT into its Online+ and the broader ecosystem. This partnership marks a significant leap forward in bridging the gap between artificial intelligence (AI) and decentralized technologies. The alliance is set to redefine the working system of apps, platforms, and communities by integrating AI agents in Web3 and social ecosystems.

This initiative aims to improve scalability, engagement, and real-world usability. Ice Open Network, a decentralized social and Web3 ecosystem, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, SINT, is a platform for autonomous AI agents that empower digital apps. 

SINT Plays a Major Role in Transforming Digital Interactions

SINT aims to integrate autonomous AI agents into daily life applications, redefining digital ecosystems. These agents are designed to introduce their enhanced capabilities into trading, management, portfolio, payments, gaming, and even social engagement. With this, the agents provide voice interfaces, a robust tokenized economy, and contextual avatars.

SINT already onboards over 60,000 users and develops thousands of daily agent interactions. By doing this, SINT aims to cement its reputation in linking Web2 and Web3. The platform strives to build effortless digital experiences driven by autonomy and intelligence.

SINT collaborates with Ice Open Network’s Online+ layer to define its presence in the decentralized social landscape. Creators, projects, and communities benefit from this alliance, leveraging AI-powered tools to bring autonomy, intelligence, and monetization to the platform. This synergy marks a new standard in the evolution of decentralized platforms having AI at their heart.

Ice Open Network Transforms the Future of Decentralization and AI

Ice Open Network, by aligning efforts with SINT, is poised to highlight the convergence between artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Through this, both platforms aim to empower the next era of digital interactions.

Both ecosystems are set to link decentralized infrastructure with AI-powered autonomy. So, they pave the way for a connected and intelligently enhanced future for apps and communities. Through this collaboration, a new and digitally enhanced era is coming where actions will be smarter, engaging, and inherently scalable.

