In ‘Born Lucky,’ NewsNation’s Leland Vittert Shares His Struggle With Autism

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 07:04
NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert.

NewsNation

Leland Vittert is doing something this week that viewers don’t often see TV anchors attempt: Telling his own story, one that’s been shaped by autism, a tough childhood, and a loving father by his side every step of the way.

In his new memoir Born Lucky: A Dedicated Father, A Grateful Son, and My Journey with Autism (Harper Horizon, Sept. 30), the NewsNation anchor opens up for the first time about his childhood autism diagnosis that influenced his early years—long before viewers would come to associate him with live shots from the White House and foreign datelines. He writes about how he didn’t actually speak for the first time until age three, and of being bullied so harshly at times that he cried himself to sleep.

Growing up, he didn’t understand why making friends was a struggle. In one memory from fifth grade gym class, a teacher assigned him to the girls’ team—a gesture meant to protect him from the boys.

Luckily, Vittert had a secret weapon in his corner that would help him not only overcome those challenging years but develop the resilience that would eventually lead to personal and professional success. It’s his father, Mark, who loved his son so much that he quit his job to help coach and raise him.

NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert’s story of resilience

Born Lucky, basically, is Vittert’s thank-you note to his loving and long-suffering father. It describes, among other things, a boyhood training regimen, courtesy of the elder Vittert, that ran the gamut from requiring young Leland to practice eye contact and decode humor to learning when to stop talking by reading social cues. At restaurants, if Vittert was too loud or talking too much, his dad would tap his watch—a private signal to wrap it up. He would then “postgame” the conversation with his son later.

For years, not even Vittert’s colleagues beside him in newsrooms have known the full extent of his struggle, or just how remarkable it is that he’s made it this far. As he puts it in a YouTube book trailer for Born Lucky, “This is about giving hope to tens of millions of parents whose kids are struggling every day. Not just with autism, but ADHD, learning disabilities, anxiety, bullying, and the difficulties of growing up. It’s hard.

“Your kid, your grandkid, doesn’t have to be defined by the diagnosis … I’ve never talked about this before with anybody, but it’s time to say thank you to my dad.”

To the extent that viewers know him at all, it’s because of the on-air version of Vittert’s professional story.

A former Fox News correspondent who reported from Cairo’s Tahrir Square during the Arab Spring, he’s now NewsNation’s chief Washington anchor who leads On Balance weeknights at 9 p.m. ET. During special coverage of a memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 21, Vittert helped lead NewsNation to six straight hours topping CNN and MSNBC in both total viewers and the 25–54 demo, according to Nielsen data shared by the network.

In Born Lucky, he lays bare how difficult the road to this point really was—including the long stretch when, as Harper Horizon’s Matt Baugher notes, Vittert’s father was “in many ways his only friend.”

The memoir doesn’t just recount the struggles, though; it also rounds out the man viewers see on-screen. Readers get the kinds of detail that rarely makes it into broadcasts: It turns out, for example, that Vittert is a grill master whose specialties include pulled pork and ribs. He’s also a golf obsessive who keeps clubs in his office, as well as a devoted dog dad to a black lab named Dutch. For media watchers, such glimpses feel like fascinating outtakes from his off-camera life—the kind of personal texture that makes the men and women delivering the nightly news more relatable, and more human.

“If you had told someone that a kid like me—the one who couldn’t look people in the eye, who failed basic spelling tests, and who couldn’t read a room—would end up talking on national television every night, they would have rightfully questioned your sanity,” he writes near the end of Born Lucky. “That’s the thing about autism: It doesn’t always look the way people expect.

“In the end, I didn’t have to prove the world wrong—I just had to prove to myself that I belonged, not just in front of the camera, but in the life I built.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/andymeek/2025/09/28/in-born-lucky-newsnations-leland-vittert-shares-his-struggle-with-autism/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
