Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/02 21:22
Movement
MOVE$0.118-0.50%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005628+6.77%
Ethereum
ETH$4,347.6-0.83%
Ethereum

The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Yunfeng Financial, a Hong Kong-listed investment firm, has added 10,000 ETH to its strategic reserves, investing $44 million from internal cash reserves. Closely linked with Alibaba founder Jack Ma, the company views this move as a key step towards expanding its presence in digital assets and Web3 technologies. The ETH assets support Yunfeng’s focus on innovation, asset diversification, and exploring new blockchain-based financial opportunities, reflecting confidence in the evolving crypto landscape.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006051+5.67%
Pi Network
PI$0.34244-0.39%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Share
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001849-2.63%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Share
[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]

⚛️Fission vs. Fusion: Powering the AI&nbsp;Age [Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with&nbsp;Us!] Happy Friday, and if you’re on a long weekend, enjoy it. In this issue, we break down how fission and fusion work and why they matter, then examine China’s cyber capabilities and its accelerating edge across key tech fronts, including brain–computer interfaces. Dive in, share your take, and stay&nbsp;curious. Fission vs. Fusion: Powering the AI&nbsp;Age AI Tools China’s Pre-Positioned for a Digital Strike on&nbsp;America Guess who is Betting on Brain-Computer Interfaces AI Guides 📰 AI News and&nbsp;Trends DeepSeek, one of China’s leading AI developers, will use Huawei’s AI chips to train some models, a sign it is starting to shift away from&nbsp;Nvidia Microsoft AI has launched MAI-Voice-1, a speech generation model that can produce a minute of audio in under a second, and MAI-1-preview, a mixture-of-experts foundation model trained on ~15,000 NVIDIA H100&nbsp;GPUs Anthropic users face a new choice: opt out or share your chats for AI&nbsp;training Over a billion people now use AI chatbots regularly. Even free models have access to the most powerful tools, such as GPT-5 or Nano&nbsp;Banana. The top 100 innovators, leaders, and thinkers in artificial intelligence according to Time&nbsp;Magazine OpenAI Says It’s Scanning Users’ ChatGPT Conversations and Reporting Content to the&nbsp;Police 🌐 Other Tech&nbsp;news Google is taking steps to make its ad tech unit more of a viable stand-alone business, ahead of a court ruling that could require its&nbsp;spinoff ByteDance’s latest share buyback values the company at a whopping $330 billion, with revenue hitting $48&nbsp;billion Pop Mart CEO Wang Ning, the creator of Labubu, is now worth $27.5 billion following the success of the toy&nbsp;line. World’s first flying car built by US firm to start operations at Silicon Valley&nbsp;airports Refer a&nbsp;friend China’s Pre-Positioned for a Digital Strike on&nbsp;America China is winning the cyberwar by infiltrating U.S. infrastructure with malware designed for sabotage, not just espionage. The “Salt Typhoon” operation exposed major U.S. telecoms and revealed China’s ability to pre-position cyberweapons across power grids, water systems, and transportation networks. Unlike China’s centralized, real-time cyberdefense, the U.S. relies on fragmented, privately owned systems with limited oversight. To catch up, the U.S. must shift from defense to deterrence, building AI-powered “digital twins” of critical infrastructure to identify vulnerabilities and investing in credible offensive cyber-capabilities. Without urgent action, China’s lead will grow, and the U.S. risks falling permanently behind in the digital battlefield. 🧰 AI&nbsp;Tool Fission vs.&nbsp;Fusion Powering the AI&nbsp;Age As we continue to hear, AI is booming, and so is its energy appetite. Training a single large AI model can consume as much electricity as over 100 U.S. homes in a year. Projections show global data center power demand, largely driven by AI, could increase by 165% by 2030. This massive energy need highlights the urgent demand for clean and reliable power&nbsp;sources. Can Nuclear Energy come to the rescue? And what is Nuclear&nbsp;Power? Nuclear energy comes in two&nbsp;forms: Fission: Splits heavy atoms (like Uranium) to release energy. This is how all current nuclear power plants work. It’s a mature technology, providing about 10% of the world’s electricity from over 400 reactors in 31 countries. Fusion: Merges light atoms (like hydrogen) to release even more energy. This is what powers the Sun. While incredibly promising, fusion is still experimental and has not yet achieved net energy gain at a commercial scale. Why Fission is Common and What are its Challenges Fission is widely used because it’s a proven, reliable source of baseload power, operating continuously regardless of weather. Its fuel (uranium) is energy-dense and relatively inexpensive. However, fission faces challenges: public concerns about safety (Chernobyl, Fukushima), the risk of nuclear weapons proliferation, and the need for long-term disposal of radioactive waste. Regulations are strict, governed by treaties like the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and national bodies like the&nbsp;NRC. The Promise of Fusion and Its&nbsp;Hurdles Fusion is considered safer and cleaner. It produces no long-lived radioactive waste and carries no risk of runaway reactions. Its fuel sources (deuterium from seawater, tritium from lithium) are virtually limitless. The main hurdle is the extreme conditions required, temperatures over 100 million degrees Celsius, making it incredibly difficult to contain and control. Commercial fusion is still decades away. Recognizing its safety advantages, regulatory bodies are developing more streamlined frameworks for fusion, separate from&nbsp;fission. Environmental Footprint Both fission and fusion offer significant environmental advantages over fossil fuels, primarily their near-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions. However, they differ in&nbsp;waste: Fission: Produces high-level, long-lived radioactive waste that requires secure, long-term storage. Fusion: Produces significantly less radioactive waste, and it’s typically short-lived, decaying to safe levels within&nbsp;decades. Powering the AI&nbsp;Future AI’s energy demands necessitate a dual approach: The performance of nuclear reactors has improved substantially over time. Over the last 40 years the proportion of reactors reaching high capacity factors has increased significantly. Fission for the Present: Fission, especially through Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), can provide the immediate, stable, carbon-free power needed for AI data centers. SMRs are smaller, more flexible, and quicker to&nbsp;deploy. Fusion for the Future: Fusion represents the ultimate clean energy solution. Once commercialized, it could provide virtually limitless, clean power, enabling AI to reach its full potential without environmental compromise. AI itself can also accelerate fusion research by optimizing reactor operations and modeling complex plasma behavior. In essence, fission provides the crucial clean energy bridge for today’s AI needs, while fusion holds the key to a truly sustainable and energy-abundant future for AI and&nbsp;beyond. Guess who is Betting on Brain-Computer Interfaces Current Status and Trends of China’s Brain-Computer Interface Industry Development Report, CCID Consulting China’s brain-computer interface (BCI) industry is growing fast, projected to hit US$777 million by 2027, with 20% annual growth. Backed by strong government support and over 50% of global corporate BCI patents, China is positioning BCIs as a key pillar in its tech strategy. Non-invasive devices dominate today, but invasive BCIs, used in neurosurgery and paralysis rehab, are gaining traction. Regional plans in Beijing, Shanghai, and Sichuan aim for breakthroughs by 2027 and global leadership by&nbsp;2030. BCIs serve both commercial and strategic goals, from improving healthcare to powering China’s shift to high-tech industries. Foreign investors have entry points, but face regulatory and market access challenges. Share 🧰 AI&nbsp;Guides [Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!] was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125-3.10%
Share
Medium2025/09/02 20:45
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]

Bunni DEX Drained in $2.3M Smart Contract Exploit

PA Daily | Tesla's US stock rose 2.3% before the market opened after Musk regretted his excessive remarks against Trump; Ethereum spot ETF continued to have net inflows for 17 days