Japanese nail saloon wants to acquire 21,000 bitcoins

Japanese nail salon Convano is making moves in the crypto industry, announcing its intention to become a major holder of Bitcoin. The company, which was until recently a Tokyo-listed operator of nail salons, now wants to become one of the corporations owning a large stash of the asset.

Over the last few months, there have been plenty of corporations reinventing their financial landscape, with most of them pushing into the crypto industry. While the crypto market is seeing a boom, the Japanese firm has unveiled its ambitious plans. It intends to raise 434 billion yen (approximately $3 billion) to acquire 21,000 Bitcoin, which is equivalent to 0.1% of the total supply.

At the time of the announcement, Convano boasted a market value that was a fraction of that sum. However, since the announcement, its shares have more than doubled. In addition, its report on August 25 showed that the Japanese company has raised 2% of the needed funds and now holds about 365 Bitcoin. To make sure it actualizes its dreams, Convano is looking to adopt the same model popularized by Michael Saylor.

This means that the firm will generate retail and institutional interest, lift the share price, and then convert it into capital to further its resolve concerning the purchase of Bitcoin. “We will enhance corporate value with the new plan, which will increase our stock price 10 times,” said Motokiyo Azuma, a director at Convano. Azuma is also in charge of the firm’s finance and crypto strategies.

In the world of crypto, highlighting big ambitions is part of the model that has helped big companies thrive. Huge targets, even those far beyond the immediate reach of companies, have also served the function. They set expectations high, attract the needed attention, and in turn, move the market long enough to make that plan work.

The Japanese company also said it is presenting the pivot as a rational response to macroeconomic pressures. The yen has been in a prolonged slide, with the currency weakening 21% against the dollar in the past decade, pushing up the costs of wages and raw materials for its consumer services and business. “We started to think about Bitcoin because of the persistent yen depreciation and geopolitical risks,” Azuma said. “Bitcoin is a long-term store of value.”

The funds raised by the Japanese firm so far have seen 4.5 billion yen come from corporate bonds. The firm wants to acquire Bitcoin in three phases, pegging the average price of each coin at 19.9 million yen. Nomura Securities and SMBC Nikko Securities are expected to act as brokers, with the company remaining tight-lipped on an anchor investor or timeline for completing the fundraising.

Japan has emerged as a surprising center for the business of Bitcoin accumulation via listed vehicles. Metaplanet, a firm that formerly operated in the hotel and hospitality scene, has accumulated about 19,000 Bitcoin, placing it among the top 10 holders globally. The risk in that space remains the momentum behind crypto treasuries. So many PIPE and SPAC deals have been used to turn several low-growth companies into crypto proxies, with the results being mixed.

Ethzilla, a firm backed by Peter Thiel, lost more than half of its value days after becoming an Ethereum accumulator. “You can’t limp in,” said Michael Bucella, co-founder of Neoclassic Capital, a crypto investment manager. “You need to come in with size and be quick.” Even several big companies are undergoing pains or increasing the pace of their Bitcoin purchases. For Convano, its plan depends not only on Bitcoin’s appeal but also on the company’s ability to sustain investor confidence.

