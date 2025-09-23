The post Kazakhstan Launches National Stablecoin Pilot with Solana and Mastercard appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The National Bank of Kazakhstan has started a pilot for Evo (KZTE), a stablecoin pegged to the local tenge currency. It is issued by crypto exchange Intebix and Eurasian Bank, built on the Solana blockchain. Mastercard is helping make the stablecoin compatible for global payments. This project within Kazakhstan’s Digital Assets Regulatory Sandbox aims to link traditional finance with crypto innovation, modernizing payments and boosting digital finance growth in the country.
