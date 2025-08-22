Man Arrested for Littering Turns Out to Be Fugitive in $13M Crypto Scam

TLDR

A man wanted for a $13M crypto scam was arrested in Seoul after discarding a cigarette.

The man defrauded 1,300 people of $13.2M in a 2018-2019 cryptocurrency scam.

Arrest followed after suspicious behavior and refusal to show identification.

The fugitive had been on the run since 2020 after going into hiding.

A man, wanted for his role in a massive cryptocurrency fraud worth $13.2 million, was arrested in Seoul after being caught littering. The man, in his 60s, was apprehended by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday morning near Sillim Station in the Gwanak District. The police had been patrolling the area when they noticed the suspect discarding a cigarette butt on the ground. This seemingly minor act led to his arrest and a dramatic twist in an ongoing investigation.

Officers, who were suspicious of his actions, approached the man after seeing him flee the scene quickly. He was seen trying to hail a taxi and was behaving in a manner that suggested he was attempting to evade authorities. When officers stopped him, he initially refused to provide identification and repeatedly asked them to let him go, even offering money in exchange for his release.

Suspicious Behavior Leads to Discovery of His Identity

The police grew more suspicious as the man tried to make a phone call, an apparent attempt to distract them. When officers questioned him further, he failed to provide any valid identification. His nervousness and evasive actions prompted the police to conduct a more thorough check.

Upon further investigation, they discovered that the man was a wanted fugitive. He had been on the run for nearly five years after orchestrating a large-scale cryptocurrency fraud.

The fugitive had been charged with 10 serious offenses, including fraud and assault. He had defrauded over 1,300 people of approximately 17.7 billion won (about $13.2 million) through a cryptocurrency scam that took place between 2018 and 2019. The scam involved tricking investors into purchasing fake digital assets, and he had gone into hiding in 2020 after authorities issued arrest warrants.

A Long-Running Crypto Scam and the Search for the Fugitive

The man’s arrest marks the end of a lengthy pursuit by law enforcement. Since the scam occurred, investigators had been working tirelessly to track down the fugitive, who had remained hidden for over five years.

Authorities had issued multiple arrest warrants, but he continued to evade capture. His arrest, triggered by a routine patrol and a seemingly small infraction, closes a chapter in one of the more significant cryptocurrency fraud cases in South Korea.

Following his arrest, the man was handed over to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, which has been leading the investigation. The prosecution will now handle the legal proceedings, which are expected to involve further inquiries into the scam and the potential victims involved. The authorities are also expected to examine how the man managed to hide for so long while continuing to evade capture.

