mBit Casino Leads Bitcoin Gaming With 8,000+ Games, Fast Crypto Payouts, and Full Anonymity

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

China's exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country's overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about 6,146 tons, the highest monthly tally since January. The latest data arrived a day after Trump and China's leader, Xi Jinping, held a phone call on Friday to address trade tensions. Rare-earth magnets, used in wind turbines, military systems, and electric vehicles, emerged as one of Beijing's strongest points of pressure earlier in the year. Trump has recently pointed to parts of airplanes in response to China's rare-earth limits. China supplies roughly 90% of the world's rare-earth magnet output. The squeeze has sped up efforts in the US and elsewhere to build domestic supply chains. MP Materials Corp., the only US rare-earth miner, says it plans to begin commercial magnet production later in 2025. Beijing has been demonstrating its control over rare earths Almost six months ago, Beijing sent a clear signal about its control over critical inputs by suspending exports of high-strength rare earths used in several industries. That step injected fresh urgency into projects already underway to find alternative sources. In the US, four magnet plants are now either completing construction or starting production, while a particularly large facility opened in Eastern Europe. China has used its control of magnet supplies in talks with Trump and the European Union. Since the initial halt, Beijing has permitted some shipments while keeping tighter oversight. China has also limited exports of magnets to Europe to push the EU to rethink tariffs on electric cars made in China. Concerns about China's dominance began surfacing years ago within…