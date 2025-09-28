The post Meryl Streep Revives Miranda Priestly For ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Miranda Priestly Returns to the Runway At Milan Fashion Week, Meryl Streep surprised spectators when she appeared in character as Miranda Priestly, her cold, no-nonsense role from the film The Devil Wears Prada, during Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show ahead of the long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2. Complete with a beige trench coat, sunglasses, and a leopard print belt with a purse to match, the three-time Oscar winner walked the runway as her iconic character before taking her seat in the front row, where she joined her co-star, Stanley Tucci, who is also set to reprise his role as Nigel, one of Miranda’s trusted confidants, in the sequel film, along with Bridgerton alum Simone Ashley, who is set to play an entirely new character in the latest movie. A Hug with Anna Wintour Backstage, Streep greeted and embraced Anna Wintour, who recently stepped down as editor-in-chief of Vogue US. Wintour, who is said to have inspired the character of Miranda Priestly, shared a hug with Streep, highlighting how closely the sequel aims to blur the lines between the fashion it will showcase and reality. Marketing Beyond a Stunt More than just a promotional stunt for the second part of The Devil Wears Prada series, 20th Century Studios has showcased a masterful approach to refreshing an older franchise by utilizing cultural events and icons to broaden its audience. Launched in 2006, the original The Devil Wears Prada, now, nearly two decades later, has successfully resonated with and become a fixture at one of the most influential fashion moments, Milan Fashion Week, transforming it into a promotional stage and runway for the film. This strategy has kept the franchise prominent for longtime fans and made it culturally significant for new viewers. While Meryl Streep’s appearance as Miranda Priestly is… The post Meryl Streep Revives Miranda Priestly For ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Miranda Priestly Returns to the Runway At Milan Fashion Week, Meryl Streep surprised spectators when she appeared in character as Miranda Priestly, her cold, no-nonsense role from the film The Devil Wears Prada, during Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show ahead of the long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2. Complete with a beige trench coat, sunglasses, and a leopard print belt with a purse to match, the three-time Oscar winner walked the runway as her iconic character before taking her seat in the front row, where she joined her co-star, Stanley Tucci, who is also set to reprise his role as Nigel, one of Miranda’s trusted confidants, in the sequel film, along with Bridgerton alum Simone Ashley, who is set to play an entirely new character in the latest movie. A Hug with Anna Wintour Backstage, Streep greeted and embraced Anna Wintour, who recently stepped down as editor-in-chief of Vogue US. Wintour, who is said to have inspired the character of Miranda Priestly, shared a hug with Streep, highlighting how closely the sequel aims to blur the lines between the fashion it will showcase and reality. Marketing Beyond a Stunt More than just a promotional stunt for the second part of The Devil Wears Prada series, 20th Century Studios has showcased a masterful approach to refreshing an older franchise by utilizing cultural events and icons to broaden its audience. Launched in 2006, the original The Devil Wears Prada, now, nearly two decades later, has successfully resonated with and become a fixture at one of the most influential fashion moments, Milan Fashion Week, transforming it into a promotional stage and runway for the film. This strategy has kept the franchise prominent for longtime fans and made it culturally significant for new viewers. While Meryl Streep’s appearance as Miranda Priestly is…

Meryl Streep Revives Miranda Priestly For ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 12:28
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010287-17.02%
Starpower
STAR$0.12214-0.27%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04018+7.06%
Blur
BLUR$0.07147-1.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07668+2.69%

Miranda Priestly Returns to the Runway

At Milan Fashion Week, Meryl Streep surprised spectators when she appeared in character as Miranda Priestly, her cold, no-nonsense role from the film The Devil Wears Prada, during Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show ahead of the long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Complete with a beige trench coat, sunglasses, and a leopard print belt with a purse to match, the three-time Oscar winner walked the runway as her iconic character before taking her seat in the front row, where she joined her co-star, Stanley Tucci, who is also set to reprise his role as Nigel, one of Miranda’s trusted confidants, in the sequel film, along with Bridgerton alum Simone Ashley, who is set to play an entirely new character in the latest movie.

A Hug with Anna Wintour

Backstage, Streep greeted and embraced Anna Wintour, who recently stepped down as editor-in-chief of Vogue US. Wintour, who is said to have inspired the character of Miranda Priestly, shared a hug with Streep, highlighting how closely the sequel aims to blur the lines between the fashion it will showcase and reality.

Marketing Beyond a Stunt

More than just a promotional stunt for the second part of The Devil Wears Prada series, 20th Century Studios has showcased a masterful approach to refreshing an older franchise by utilizing cultural events and icons to broaden its audience. Launched in 2006, the original The Devil Wears Prada, now, nearly two decades later, has successfully resonated with and become a fixture at one of the most influential fashion moments, Milan Fashion Week, transforming it into a promotional stage and runway for the film. This strategy has kept the franchise prominent for longtime fans and made it culturally significant for new viewers.

While Meryl Streep’s appearance as Miranda Priestly is a compelling moment for the film’s marketing, combining the cultural significance of the first movie, fans’ excitement for the sequel, and the setting at Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway, has effectively leveraged the already active coverage of Milan Fashion Week by the fashion press. Meryl could have appeared at any show or event, and it would have generated viral buzz, but adding Wintour, who inspired Miranda, transformed the moment into a real-life crossover. This shift turned a single photo into a multi-platform marketing campaign via social media.

Raising the Bar for Immersive Promotion

While other franchises have utilized actors dressed as their characters at events to generate buzz and anticipation for upcoming projects, this approach is fundamentally different. For instance, actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe sometimes dress up as their characters and engage briefly with fans at events like Comic Con, where attendees are often in costume and eager for updates. In contrast, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has raised the bar for such immersion by using a live runway show to not only craft an almost organic global campaign but also to craft a narrative about the film using the runway as a viral narrative set piece.

Looking Ahead

Scheduled for release in spring 2026, this Milan showcase highlights 20th Century Studios’ belief in their sequel’s cultural appeal and relevancy, despite the 20-year gap since the last film. By blending the prestige and glamour of Milan Fashion Week, Streep’s star power, Miranda Priestly’s cultural relevance, and Wintour’s apparent endorsement of the character, they have crafted a viral campaign expected to create an impact during awards season and beyond.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/braedonmontgomery/2025/09/27/meryl-streep-revives-miranda-priestly-for-the-devil-wears-prada-2/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto

Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto

Crypto markets have once again reminded participants of their unpredictability. Large liquidations swept through leveraged positions, headlines rattled confidence, and […] The post Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004416-1.29%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01419-0.21%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 12:00
Share
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.4148-3.44%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12359+1.66%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
‘Regrets over delay’ – Vanguard to offer crypto ETFs to 50M investors

‘Regrets over delay’ – Vanguard to offer crypto ETFs to 50M investors

Client FOMO has forced Vanguard to rethink crypto ETF ban
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001418-3.92%
Comedian
BAN$0.0661+10.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

‘Regrets over delay’ – Vanguard to offer crypto ETFs to 50M investors

Ethereum ETF Outflows Hit Record $795.6 Million Amid Market Shifts

Digital Securities, the operator of Japan's digital securities platform "renga," has secured approximately $2 million in new funding.