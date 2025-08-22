MetaMask Just Launched Its Own Dollar Stablecoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 03:08
Altcoins
MetaMask Just Launched Its Own Dollar Stablecoin – Here’s Why It Could Change Everything

MetaMask, the widely used self-custodial crypto wallet owned by Consensys, is preparing to launch its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), later this year.

The new token will be issued by Bridge, a stablecoin platform recently acquired by Stripe, and powered by liquidity provider M0. Unlike many existing stablecoins, mUSD is being designed with cross-chain functionality at its core, enabling seamless movement across networks through M0’s liquidity system.

According to Consensys, the stablecoin will first roll out on Ethereum and Linea, its in-house Ethereum layer-2 network. By integrating mUSD directly into MetaMask, the wallet’s more than 30 million users will be able to use the asset for swaps, bridging, lending, and other DeFi applications without leaving the platform.

The company also revealed plans to tie the new token into real-world payments. A MetaMask Card, developed in collaboration with Mastercard, is expected to launch later this year, allowing holders to spend mUSD on everyday purchases.

MetaMask emphasized that the stablecoin will be backed one-to-one with dollar-equivalent reserves and is meant to simplify the self-custodial experience for new Web3 users. Gal Eldar, MetaMask’s product lead, described the launch as a way to “lower the barriers” for onboarding into crypto while reducing costs for people moving funds on-chain.

The announcement comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a law establishing clearer rules for stablecoin issuers.

With a stronger regulatory framework now in place, more major players are stepping into the stablecoin race. Just this week, Trump’s World Liberty Financial minted nearly 10% of the supply of its USD1 stablecoin, signaling how competitive the market for regulated digital dollars is becoming.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/metamask-just-launched-its-own-dollar-stablecoin-heres-why-it-could-change-everything/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
