Metaplanet Joins FTSE Japan Index: Upgraded to Mid-Cap

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 13:01
Bitcoin
BTC$112,051.92-2.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.06554+0.10%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.124-4.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020326-1.16%
MAY
MAY$0.04701-3.54%

FTSE Russell, a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) subsidiary, announced on August 22 that Metaplanet has moved from the small-cap category to mid-cap.

The company will join the FTSE Japan Index from September 22, a step that may raise its profile and attract institutional investment.

FTSE Japan Entry Expands Global Reach

The FTSE Japan Index measures the performance of large- and mid-cap Japanese companies through a market capitalization-weighted system. Global asset managers, including Vanguard, use the index as a benchmark for ETFs.

Inclusion strengthens Metaplanet’s presence, as companies in the FTSE Japan Index are automatically added to the FTSE All-World Index. This step could boost liquidity and visibility while increasing passive capital inflows from funds tied to these indices.

On August 13, Metaplanet reported consolidated financial results for Q2 2025. Revenue rose 41% year-on-year to about $8.15 million, while operating profit climbed 38% to $5.43 million.

Bitcoin income dominated results. Through a put option selling strategy, the company earned $12.9 million, or 91% of total revenue. Metaplanet’s shareholder count surged past 128,000, representing a tenfold increase since it adopted a Bitcoin treasury approach.

The company also expanded holdings. It purchased 775 BTC on August 18 and another 103 BTC on August 25, lifting total reserves to 18,991 BTC. Management aims to own 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027.

Rising NAV Premium and Institutional Demand

Metaplanet raised $1.65 billion year-to-date through stock options to finance Bitcoin acquisitions. Executives said shares trade at a premium to net asset value (NAV) due to the rapid growth in Bitcoin yield per share, which surged 468% in 2025.

Other factors include inflows from ETFs and systematic profits from Bitcoin volatility via put option strategies. These elements, combined with index inclusion, could drive sustained institutional demand.

Metaplanet now stands out in Japan’s mid-cap segment, leveraging Bitcoin-focused earnings and a fast-expanding investor base to strengthen its position in financial markets.

The post Metaplanet Joins FTSE Japan Index: Upgraded to Mid-Cap appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/metaplanet-upgraded-to-mid-cap-joins-ftse-japan-index/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

The post Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet has strengthened its Bitcoin position by purchasing an additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million. This latest move brings the company’s total Bitcoin stash to 18,991 BTC. At current market prices, that’s worth around $1.95 billion. The steady accumulation highlights Metaplanet’s growing confidence in Bitcoin as a core asset. With this purchase, the firm continues …
Bitcoin
BTC$112,072.69-2.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10032-0.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1258-3.52%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/25 13:42
Share
Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet added 103 Bitcoin worth $11.8m on Monday, lifting its total holdings to 18,991 BTC valued at over $2.14b.
NEAR
NEAR$2.565-3.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,072.69-2.51%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00677-2.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:15
Share
3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead

3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead

A busy week lies ahead on the United States economic calendar, with key inflation data due while markets remain buoyed from recent Federal Reserve chair comments.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 12:47
Share

Trending News

More

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead

Trader Eugene: I have already bought some altcoins and expect them to rise soon

Top Performing Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, SHIB, DOGE, TRON