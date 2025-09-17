Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 23:34
Metaplanet Holdings Inc. has expanded its operations in the U.S. by formalizing the Miami subsidiary. According to the company’s latest notice, Metaplanet Income Corp will be based in Miami, Florida, with an initial capital of $15 million. 

The new subsidiary will focus on Bitcoin income generation strategies, such as investing in BTC-related derivatives. The Japanese treasury firm began its Bitcoin treasury strategy in late 2024, generating revenue and income and emerging as a key growth driver.

The latest expansion will strengthen its position by expanding to Bitcoin derivatives and income products, while operating parallel to the Bitcoin accumulation business.  

Miami subsidiary to balance risk management for Metaplanet

According to the latest notice, the goal of the launch of the U.S. subsidiary is to balance risk management for the Japanese firm’s core business by operating separately from the crypto treasury holdings business.

Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet CEO, will lead the Florida team alongside Dylan LeClair and Darren Winia as directors.  In a statement, he described the business as the company’s growth engine and highlighted the profitable nature of diversifying Bitcoin value generation beyond the core accumulation strategy. 

The Japanese treasury firm acknowledged in its statement that monetary value is not expected for the remaining period of the year. However, the company said it would promptly disclose any information to align with the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) requirements. 

The firm’s expansion to the U.S. follows a series of fundraising from both local and overseas. Metaplanet raised approximately $1.4 billion by issuing 385 million shares to overseas investors, surpassing its original target of $880 million. Approximately $1.2B of the proceeds will support BTC acquisitions, and approximately $139 million will accelerate the expansion of the U.S. subsidiary. 

The Tokyo-based treasury firm’s latest U.S. front is to balance Bitcoin’s long-term value with the need for diversifying and generating stable income. The company statement revealed that Metaplanet Income Corp will utilize derivatives and other income-generating strategies to provide recurring revenue streams.

Gerovich emphasized that the combination is central to its goal of strengthening shareholder value while positioning the firm as a global leader in corporate Bitcoin accumulation.

Gerovich says Miami expansion marks the next phase of Bitcoin income growth

Gerovich described the participation from international hedge funds and mutual funds as an endorsement of the firm’s Bitcoin strategy and a foundation for the next phase. Metaplanet’s current holdings stand at 20,136 BTC, valued at approximately $2.3 billion, with Bitcoin’s average price of $116,288. The firm is ranked sixth amongst other BTC treasuries, with the Michael Saylors Strategy leading with 638,985 BTC holdings. 

Two days ago, Cryptopolitan reported that Strategy had acquired 525 BTC in the latest purchase round, driving its accumulation to 638,985 BTC but showing a slowdown in corporate treasury Bitcoin accumulation. Other recent accumulations captured in the report include Capital B adding 48 BTC and H100 accumulating  21 BTC in the past week. BTC Treasuries currently hold a total accumulation of 3.7 million BTC. 

Some analysts noted that Miami has established itself as a central hub for cryptocurrency operations with aligned regulatory frameworks to support the adoption of digital assets. The creation of Metaplanet Income Corp provides the framework to build on the momentum of a business that has already proved resilient in different market conditions. 

Metaplanet’s CEO framed the expansion to the U.S. as part of Metaplanet’s long-term vision, showing his confidence in the company’s strategy.

He described the Miami subsidiary as a continuation of a trajectory that enables the firm to institutionalize a profitable business line and strengthen its capacity to deliver value. The firm has highlighted that the financial impact for this year may be limited, but pledged to update investors regularly as it continues to expand. 

