Milei’s economic push stumbles under corruption scandals

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 17:20
Threshold
T$0.0159-4.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061+0.53%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003559+3.79%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.078-2.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017777-10.47%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03592-0.99%

Argentina’s financial markets slumped this week as corruption allegations against officials linked to President Javier Milei rattled markets and deepened uncertainty ahead of the October midterm elections.

On Monday, Argentina’s international dollar bonds sank to multi-month lows, with the 2038 sovereign note dropping 2.4 cents to 67.37 cents on the dollar, its weakest level in more than four months, according to LSEG data. The 2041 issue fell nearly 3 cents.

The country’s stock market benchmark, the Merval index (.MERV), slid 4% following a 3.8% decline the previous week. The peso also weakened by almost 3% against the US dollar to 1,356 per greenback. Inflation is still below 2% since Cryptopolitan reported the drop in July.

Foreign exchange markets during Tuesday’s early Asian trading hours took the official US dollar against the Argentine peso to a 1,358.977 rate, little changed from the previous session. The peso has lost 5.02% against the dollar over the past four weeks, but gained 43.24% in the past year.

Argentina politician faces allegations of bribery within disability agency

According to media reports cited by Reuters, there have been several allegations of corruption involving Diego Spagnuolo, the former head of Argentina’s disability agency. Local outlets last week released audio recordings in which a voice resembling Spagnuolo’s can be heard discussing bribery inside the agency.

In the recordings, Spagnuolo alluded to Karina Milei, the president’s sister and chief of staff, as receiving illicit payments. He reportedly complained that he had informed the president about the misconduct but that “they didn’t fix anything.”

Authorities raided several properties on Friday, including Spagnuolo’s residence, seizing mobile phones and a cash-counting machine. Media said the search was part of a much larger criminal probe within the government department.

Spagnuolo was dismissed from his post after the revelations, although the authenticity of the audio has not been verified. Cabinet chief Guillermo Francos said President Milei told him Spagnuolo had never raised bribery allegations directly to his office.

Milei dismisses claims as political attacks

President Milei has so far avoided making any direct comments to the scandal, even though many were waiting for his input during a speech on Monday. The 54-year-old Argentine head of state instead coined the reports as attempts by opposition groups to damage his administration before the October midterms. 

Opposition legislators demanded that health officials overseeing the disability agency testify before Congress.

Marcelo Garcia, director for the Americas at risk consultancy Horizon Engage, said investors fear the scandal could weaken Milei’s ability to deliver reforms.

“It affects the government’s capacity to be reputable enough to continue to introduce tough reform in the next two years,” Garcia surmised. He added the allegations are matters of substance because they touch on social programs, and without admission or action, Milei shows he “doesn’t care for the weak and the poor.”

Lawmakers faced a setback last week after failing to overturn a presidential veto on disability aid. They could use the October elections to push for a referendum on Milei’s market reforms and budget cuts. 

Market turbulence, corruption investigations, and economic weakness has left investors uneasy. Analysts believe Milei’s combative political style, which had previously pulled Argentina out of years of recession, are going to risk taking it back down if scandals erode his popular support.

“The Milei political strategy of continued confrontation with everyone requires him to be very popular,” Garcia explained. “Any scandal that chips away at that popularity complicates his economic agenda.”

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/mileis-economic-argentina-undone/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum (ETH) is trading around $2,500 in the early Asian session on Friday despite a surge in new address growth over the past month.
Ethereum
ETH$4,441.04-2.36%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:30
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005001-1.55%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016332-6.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617+9.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.428-3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1007+0.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21436-1.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism