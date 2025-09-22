- Monad token listed on Whales Market pre-market.
Whales Market has confirmed the listing of the Monad token (MON) on September 20, 2025, for pre-market trading, as announced through their official platform.
This listing could impact Ethereum pairings, with potential reactions from traders seeking early exposure to the Monad token, assessing its future market position.
Monad’s Pre-Market Debut on Whales Market Confirmed
Whales Market confirmed the listing of Monad token on its pre-market platform. Trading for Monad remains in “Not Started” status with zero price and volume data, as recorded by the official Whales Market dashboard.
The pre-market listing of the Monad token has not triggered any trading activity. It is listed among other tokens on Whales Market’s platform, though currently showing a status of “Not Started” with zero price and zero volume.
There has been no public commentary from Monad or Whales Market leadership regarding the pre-market listing. As of now, the event has not sparked noticeable reactions or comments from government or industry figures.
Speculative Interest Surrounds Monad’s Market Activity Prospects
Did you know? Pre-market launches on platforms like Whales Market often see high speculative interest, drawing investor attention before major exchanges begin trading such as with tokens like SUI and APT.
Based on CoinMarketCap data, Monad (MON) currently trades at $0.02 with a market cap of $11.39 million. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $863,041.88, marking a 10.01% increase in the last 24 hours.MON(MON), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:05 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
According to Coincu’s research team, pre-market listings like MON’s can potentially redirect investor focus from established cryptocurrencies toward emerging tokens. Such listings often leverage prior successful launches to develop a trading base, affecting liquidity and market perceptions.
Source: https://coincu.com/markets/monad-token-whales-market-listing/