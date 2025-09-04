MyStonks CMO Keaton Hu: Stocks and bonds will be the most promising areas for RWA at this stage

PANews reported on September 4 that MyStonks Chief Marketing Officer Keaton Hu was invited to attend the "2025 10th Taiwan Blockchain Enthusiasts Annual Conference" yesterday. In the "TechFin: Best Practices in the Technology Finance Industry" session, he participated in the "Building a Blueprint for the Development of the Financial Industry and RWA" discussion.

At the meeting, Keaton Hu shared his insights on the development of RWA: he pointed out that high-quality, highly liquid assets are the foundation for the implementation of RWA, and the US regulatory environment is more conducive to the initial development of the industry. At the same time, he made it clear that stocks and bonds are the most promising tracks for RWA at this stage, because these assets do not require market education and can be quickly implemented by solving compliance and transaction efficiency.

It is reported that MyStonks, as a representative platform in the RWA field, has obtained the US FinCEN MSB license and SEC STO filing, launched more than 180 US stock tokens, with a cumulative trading volume exceeding US$1.25 billion and nearly 40,000 users. This sharing provides a practical reference for the global RWA ecosystem.