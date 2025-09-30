ExchangeDEX+
Notabene, which processes approximately $1.5 trillion annually and includes over 2,000 regulated entities, is opening up to B2B stablecoin payments.Notabene, which processes approximately $1.5 trillion annually and includes over 2,000 regulated entities, is opening up to B2B stablecoin payments.

Notabene unveils Flow: B2B stablecoin payments with a $1.5T network

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 16:41
notabene flow

Notabene, which processes around $1.5 trillion annually and includes over 2,000 regulated entities, opens up to high-value B2B stablecoin payments. Flow is born: authorizations, invoicing, and dispute management integrated directly into the on-chain transfer, with a setup designed for the enterprise world.

According to data collected by Notabene and reported by industry press, the network connects over 2,000 regulated entities and manages flows of about $1.5 trillion per year. Industry analysts note that the integration of on-chain authorizations and structured messaging can reduce delays and ambiguities in due diligence processes. In the review of technical documentation and TAP specifications, integration teams highlighted how common standards facilitate institutional onboarding for high-value operations.

Flow, the platform for corporate stablecoin payments

Recently announced, Notabene Flow brings typical banking payment functions into corporate wallets. In this context, the goal is to make cross-border transfers in stablecoin more manageable, aligned with compliance requirements, and suitable for B2B transactions. That said, the emphasis is on control, traceability, and coordination between counterparties.

How it works in 3 points

  • Authorization of transactions: not only “push” operations, but also pull payments with predefined limits and consents.
  • Invoicing and recurring payments: integrated invoicing, reminders, and schedulable charges for continuous flows.
  • Dispute resolution: structured workflow to block, recover, or refund funds in specific cases, when necessary.

Why It Matters for Companies and Compliance

Flow combines the speed of digital assets with standards of control similar to those of traditional finance. In fact, this approach can facilitate integration with treasury systems, reduce settlement times, and contain operational risks and fraud.

Furthermore, the use of verified identifiers and structured messaging facilitates compliance with the Travel Rule and AML regulations. It should be noted that data standardization reduces ambiguous interpretations along the payment chain.

Key Data and Initial Partners

  • Network: over 2,000 regulated entities connected to the Notabene ecosystem.
  • Volume: annual flows around $1.5 trillion according to the company.
  • Founding partners: Bitpanda, Gnosis, Borderless, BitGo.

Counterparty Verification and Messaging Layer

At the core is the Transaction Authorization Protocol (TAP), an open standard that acts as a “Swift-style” messaging layer to coordinate requests, consents, and payment statuses. In this way, the messages accompany the transfer with contextual and verifiable information.

The verification of counterparties utilizes integration with GLEIF and the LEI (Legal Entity Identifier) standard, ensuring greater transparency and reliability throughout the value chain. That said, the alignment of identifiers helps reduce errors and delays.

Dispute Resolution for B2B Payments

For commercial operations, Flow provides granular authorizations, temporary blocks, and refund paths. This allows the adoption of governance policies similar to those of traditional systems, applied to blockchain transfers, with more predictability in exceptional cases.

Notabene Flow: resolved limitations and open points

The model surpasses the “push only” paradigm by integrating invoicing, consents, and compliance references into the payment message. However, large-scale adoption will depend on the participation of major custodians, interoperability between chains/networks, and regulatory alignment between jurisdictions.

In summary, Flow provides the building blocks for more controllable B2B stablecoin payments. However, the real challenge is bridging the gap between existing infrastructures and the policies of various players without sacrificing efficiency.

Interoperability and Open Standards

The TAP aims to create a common language between wallets, custodians, and banks. The adoption of the LEI as an entity identifier can accelerate due diligence processes and reduce errors during onboarding, especially for high-value cross-border flows. In this context, shared standards promote scalability.

Market Scenario and Competitors

The launch of Flow occurs as traditional networks test connections between blockchain and payment systems. SWIFT has announced experiments on tokenized assets and integrations with blockchain providers; in this context, Flow presents itself as a bridge between business operational needs and AML regulatory requirements. That said, convergence and compatibility remain determining factors.

Timeline and Next Steps

  • Recently: official announcement of Notabene Flow (September 29, 2025).
  • Launch with institutional partners (such as Bitpanda and BitGo) and initial field tests.
  • In the coming months: integrations for high-value B2B operations and network expansion.

Quick Glossary

  • LEI: Legal Entity Identifier, global code for identifying legal entities.
  • AML: Anti-Money Laundering, anti-money laundering regulations.
  • Travel Rule: rule that requires information on the sender and recipient in fund transfers.
  • Pull payment: debit initiated by the beneficiary upon authorization from the payer.

In summary

With integrated authorizations, billing, and dispute management, Notabene Flow brings stablecoin payments towards a more structured business use. Should the ecosystem converge on common standards, the impact on cross-border processes could be immediate and measurable, with tangible benefits in terms of control and coordination.

Mining and custody companies of cryptocurrencies like BitGo play a key role in the adoption of B2B solutions. Additionally, operators like Revolut contribute with financial services and innovative solutions, fostering the growth of the European fintech sector.

For digital payments, the integration of stablecoins like USDC represents a decisive advancement for the crypto ecosystem. The standardization and regulatory compliance, as illustrated by the report on the GENIUS Act, accelerate adoption and trust in the system.

Finally, innovation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) intertwines with the crypto world, thanks to developments and projects made known by various authoritative sources, such as our analyses of AI and Blockchain and the work of Grok by Elon Musk. These innovations contribute to defining new scenarios for digital finance and payments in stablecoin.

