Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang defends $5 billion bet on rival Intel, calls it a smart play

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 07:10
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04789+0.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1342+3.23%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000709-13.43%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005314+0.73%

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday defended the company’s $5 billion deal with Intel, calling the collaboration a well-planned move after nearly a year of private talks.

The announcement came during a press call where Jensen confirmed he personally discussed the terms with Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan, a longtime associate. “We thought it was going to be such an incredible investment,” Jensen said, adding that the agreement was finalized Saturday after months of back-and-forth.

As Cryptopolitan reported, the partnership involves Nvidia building AI systems and PC chips alongside Intel, combining Nvidia’s graphics processors with Intel’s x86 CPUs.

The deal covers more than just a handshake. Nvidia will be buying central processors from Intel to power its NVLink rack AI servers, which currently use Arm chips. Jensen explained:

“We’ll buy those CPUs from Intel, and then we’ll connect it into super chips that then becomes our compute node, that then gets integrated into a rack scale AI supercomputer.”

At the same time, Intel will start pushing laptops and PC chips that include Nvidia’s GPU components, tech that Jensen says will help both companies tap into a $50 billion market.

Nvidia plugs into Intel’s hardware as Intel sells off assets

Greg Ernst, Intel’s revenue chief, said on LinkedIn that the agreement came together over the past few months and was finalized on Saturday. Under the deal, Nvidia becomes a major customer of Intel CPUs while also supplying GPU chiplets that go into Intel’s client-side products.

“We’re going to become a very large customer of Intel CPUs, and we’re going to be a large supplier of GPU chiplets into Intel chips,” Jensen told reporters. He clarified that the partnership won’t affect Nvidia’s existing work with Arm, and that Thursday’s announcement is only about products, not Intel’s foundry.

Right now, Nvidia uses Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to manufacture its chips. But Jensen said they still evaluate Intel’s foundry capabilities and may work with them down the line.

For this partnership though, the collaboration will only involve Intel’s chip packaging, the late-stage part of chip production that combines components into a single part ready for installation.

Tan, who was named Intel’s CEO in March after Pat Gelsinger was ousted, said during the same press call, “I’d like to thank Jensen for the confidence in me, and our team and Intel will work really hard to make sure it’s a good return for you.”

Pat was removed by Intel’s board last year due to rising costs in manufacturing and failure to break into the AI chip market. Since then, Tan has led Intel through major cost-cutting and fundraising moves.

Intel has raised $2 billion from SoftBank, sold a majority stake in its ASIC subsidiary Altera to Silver Lake for $3.3 billion, and offloaded $1 billion in stock from Mobileye, its self-driving tech unit. The company also said in July that it’s laying off 15% of its workforce by year’s end.

In total, Intel has received $8.9 billion in CHIPS Act grants and loans from the U.S. government—but the Trump administration requested a 10% equity stake in exchange for the funds. That stake was secured in August.

Despite the cash, Intel still hasn’t landed any major foundry customers like Nvidia or Apple. Analysts have said the company needs at least one to prove that its technology is reliable at scale.

If it doesn’t, it may be forced to abandon the foundry business altogether. That has raised concern in Washington, where lawmakers see Intel as strategically important due to its status as the only American firm that can build top-tier chips onshore.

Jensen was in England earlier this week with President Donald Trump, attending a state dinner at Windsor Palace and announcing new projects in the U.K.

But both Jensen and a White House official confirmed that the U.S. government was not involved in the Nvidia-Intel deal. Kush Desai, a White House spokesman, later said in a statement, “Intel’s new partnership with Nvidia is a major milestone for American high-tech manufacturing.”

Intel’s fall over the last five years has been steep. Its shares have dropped 31.78%, while Nvidia’s have jumped 1,348%, putting Nvidia’s market cap at $4.25 trillion compared to Intel’s $143 billion as of Thursday’s close.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has applauded the SEC's approval of Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion into an ETF. For context, this Grayscale fund holds ADA, along with other high-caliber crypto assets such as XRP, Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin.Visit Website
Capverse
CAP$0.15736+0.38%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/19 00:16
Share
CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13, offering flexible contracts and expanding crypto risk management tools. CME Group has announced it will launch options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures on October 13, 2025. However, this launch still depends on final regulatory approval. The new products will offer standard and micro-sized […] The post CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$247.35+0.27%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000793-2.69%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:00
Share
Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, believes an XRP supply shock is only a matter of time. In a recent podcast, he warned retail investors not to sell their holdings.Visit Website
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3364+9.39%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001047+2.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 23:38
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Coinbase ‘1k Shib Index’ Spurs Talk of Shiba Inu ETF Arrival

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered