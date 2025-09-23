An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

By: The Daily Hodl
2025/09/23 22:30
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0062-0.32%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000.

The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland.

The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that “Sydney” made plans with him but always backed out. Instead of meeting in person, she started asking him for money.

“Sydney” requested small amounts at first, but they added up, and the money was transferred into accounts belonging to other people with different names.

Collins also notes that Sydney’s requests for cash evolved into her asking Collins’ ex-husband to open joint accounts, with Sydney claiming she needed the account to access her late father’s $1 million London estate.

Collins estimates her ex-husband lost between $40,000-$55,000 in total to the scammer.

Sheryl Harris, the founder of the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad, notes that numerous senior citizens in nursing homes have lost money to similar romance scams.

In August, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a warning about the rise in romance scams targeting recently widowed and divorced seniors.

In 2022, nearly 70,000 people in the US reported being victims of romance scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), with reported losses totaling $1.3 billion.

Follow us on X, Facebook and Telegram
Don't Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get email alerts delivered directly to your inbox
Check Price Action
Surf The Daily Hodl Mix
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549+0.19%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.72999-0.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share
Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

PANews reported on June 13 that the Israeli Embassy in Sweden stated that in view of recent developments, Israel's embassies around the world will be closed and consular services will
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1345+48.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 18:52
Share
Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates

Ripple’s enterprise stablecoin RLUSD takes a major leap into institutional finance with 24/7 access to tokenized Blackrock and Vaneck assets, boosting liquidity and DeFi exposure. Ripple RLUSD Gains Direct Access to Blackrock’s BUIDL Through Tokenized Gateway Tokenized assets are gaining traction among institutional investors as blockchain infrastructure providers deepen real-world financial integrations. Ripple announced on […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06059+1.55%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001763+2.79%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02371+0.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 07:35
Share

Trending News

More

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates

The Best Crypto Investment To Make Today Is Pepeto, Better Than Shiba Inu And Pepe

Ethereum Spot ETFs: An Unprecedented Surge in Crypto Trading