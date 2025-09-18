Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:58
Key Takeaways

  • Ondo Finance has launched its USDY yieldcoin on the Stellar blockchain network.
  • USDY is Ondo’s flagship yieldcoin focused on real-world asset expansion.

Ondo Finance launched its USDY yieldcoin on the Stellar blockchain network today.

USDY is described as Ondo’s flagship yieldcoin and represents the company’s expansion of real-world assets onto the Stellar platform. The launch aims to provide yield access across global economies through Stellar’s international network infrastructure.

The deployment connects traditional finance with blockchain-based solutions by bringing real-world asset exposure to Stellar’s ecosystem. Ondo Finance positions the move as part of efforts to broaden access to yield-generating opportunities worldwide.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ondo-finance-usdy-yieldcoin-stellar-launch/

