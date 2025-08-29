Portal to Bitcoin Secures $50 Million for Expansion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 04:13
Portal
PORTAL$0.04465+2.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,412.24+0.82%
Capverse
CAP$0.072+0.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+3.64%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21387-4.47%
Key Points:
  • Portal to Bitcoin secures $50 million to expand BitScaler capabilities.
  • Funds aim to enhance non-custodial Bitcoin scaling.
  • Increased institutional support for decentralized transactions.

Portal to Bitcoin, led by CEO Chandra Duggirala, secured $50 million in funding from Paloma Investments to expand BitScaler, strengthening non-custodial Bitcoin transactions.

The investment underscores a significant move towards enhancing Bitcoin’s scaling and interoperability without custodial intermediaries, potentially influencing broader market liquidity and cross-chain activities.

Portal to Bitcoin Raises $50 Million for BitScaler Expansion

Portal to Bitcoin achieved a significant funding milestone with $50 million led by Paloma Investments. This brings its total funding to $92 million, with strong backing from investors like Coinbase Ventures. Chandra Duggirala aims to strengthen non-custodial scaling through BitScaler. BitScaler is designed to offer native Bitcoin scaling without wrapped tokens or insecure alternatives. The additional funding will expand the grant program to attract institutional and community liquidity providers.

Market Implications include a push for further decentralization in Bitcoin transactions. Portal’s innovations target the elimination of custodial risk and the reinforcement of cross-chain transactions through atomic swaps. The community is optimistic about leveraging atomic swap technology for secure transactions.

Bitcoin’s Growth Enriched by Institutional Investment Wave

Did you know? Despite various developments, similar advancements saw increased activity, Portal’s unique approach to non-custodial swaps sets a new industry standard.

Bitcoin (BTC) holds a substantial market cap of $2.25 trillion and a dominance of 57.67%. With its current price at $112,768.59, and an increase of 0.75% in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin remains the focal point in this protocol. Data: CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:07 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team anticipates new institutional dynamics, highlighting that funding will expand decentralized transactions. As this unfolds, historical concerns over custodial risks are addressed, positioning the company at the forefront of crypto evolution.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/portal-bitcoin-50-million-funding/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001264+0.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022689+88.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+3.63%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01327+0.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003007-3.59%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.40%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07644+1.15%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.069-8.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Dow Jones up 100 points as Federal Reserve balances Iran tensions

PEPETO Price Prediction 2025: The Ethereum Memecoin Set to Beat Solana and Cardano